Unifirst (NYSE:UNF) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.16 EPS

Unifirst (NYSE:UNF – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The textile maker reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.05 by ($0.16), Briefing.com reports. Unifirst had a net margin of 6.10% and a return on equity of 7.11%. The business had revenue of $621.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $615.23 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.31 EPS. Unifirst’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Unifirst updated its FY 2026 guidance to 6.580-6.980 EPS.

Here are the key takeaways from Unifirst’s conference call:

Get Unifirst alerts:

Revenues rose to $621.3 million , up 2.7% year-over-year, with Uniform & Facility organic growth of 2.4% and First Aid & Safety revenue up 15.3%, driven by van operations and small acquisitions.

Revenues rose to , up 2.7% year-over-year, with Uniform & Facility organic growth of 2.4% and First Aid & Safety revenue up 15.3%, driven by van operations and small acquisitions. Profitability declined as Q1 operating income fell to $45.3 million (from $55.5M), Adjusted EBITDA to $82.8 million (from $94M), and EPS to $1.89 (from $2.31) due to planned growth investments plus higher healthcare claims and legal costs.

Profitability declined as Q1 operating income fell to (from $55.5M), Adjusted EBITDA to (from $94M), and EPS to (from $2.31) due to planned growth investments plus higher healthcare claims and legal costs. Management reaffirmed full-year FY2026 guidance of $2.475B–$2.495B revenue and EPS of $6.58–$6.98 , noting guidance assumes roughly $7M of key-initiative costs and excludes future share buybacks.

Management reaffirmed full-year FY2026 guidance of revenue and EPS of , noting guidance assumes roughly $7M of key-initiative costs and excludes future share buybacks. Company is investing in a tiered sales/service model, the UniFirst Way operating framework, and an ERP/digital transformation expected to drive margin inflection (management expects clearer benefits in 2027), but near-term margin pressure will continue.

Company is investing in a tiered sales/service model, the UniFirst Way operating framework, and an ERP/digital transformation expected to drive margin inflection (management expects clearer benefits in 2027), but near-term margin pressure will continue. Balance sheet and capital return actions remain supportive: $129.5 million cash/short-term investments, no long-term debt, ~$31.7M of share repurchases in Q1 (~$77M over two quarters), an increased dividend, and four small First Aid acquisitions.

Unifirst Price Performance

UNF stock opened at $197.11 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.57 billion, a PE ratio of 24.70 and a beta of 0.72. Unifirst has a 12 month low of $147.66 and a 12 month high of $232.14. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $174.66 and its 200 day moving average is $173.06.

Unifirst Increases Dividend

Key Headlines Impacting Unifirst

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 5th were issued a $0.365 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 5th. This is a boost from Unifirst’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.7%. Unifirst’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.30%.

Here are the key news stories impacting Unifirst this week:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Unifirst by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 27,152 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $4,724,000 after buying an additional 1,974 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Unifirst by 13.4% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 5,069 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $882,000 after acquiring an additional 599 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its holdings in Unifirst by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 8,966 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,560,000 after acquiring an additional 397 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Unifirst by 37.3% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 105,331 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $18,328,000 after purchasing an additional 28,589 shares during the period. Finally, UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC raised its holdings in shares of Unifirst by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 34,914 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $6,075,000 after purchasing an additional 1,326 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.17% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

UNF has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Unifirst from $152.00 to $145.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Unifirst in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Zacks Research upgraded Unifirst from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 22nd. Finally, UBS Group set a $182.00 target price on Unifirst in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $174.75.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Unifirst

About Unifirst

(Get Free Report)

UniFirst Corporation (NYSE: UNF) is a leading provider of customized uniform rental and facility service programs in North America and Europe. The company specializes in the rental, laundering and maintenance of workwear, corporate apparel and protective garments for a broad range of industries, including manufacturing, automotive, hospitality, healthcare and food processing. UniFirst also offers a suite of facility service products such as entrance mats, restroom supplies, wipers, mops and hygienic services designed to help customers maintain clean and safe environments.

In addition to its core uniform rental business, UniFirst has expanded its product portfolio to include safety and first-responder gear, flame-resistant clothing, high-visibility apparel and personal protective equipment (PPE).

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Unifirst Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unifirst and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.