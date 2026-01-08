Unifirst (NYSE:UNF) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.16 EPS

Unifirst (NYSE:UNF – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The textile maker reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.05 by ($0.16), Briefing.com reports. Unifirst had a net margin of 6.10% and a return on equity of 7.11%. The business had revenue of $621.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $615.23 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.31 EPS. Unifirst’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Unifirst updated its FY 2026 guidance to 6.580-6.980 EPS.
Here are the key takeaways from Unifirst’s conference call:
- Revenues rose to $621.3 million, up 2.7% year-over-year, with Uniform & Facility organic growth of 2.4% and First Aid & Safety revenue up 15.3%, driven by van operations and small acquisitions.
- Profitability declined as Q1 operating income fell to $45.3 million (from $55.5M), Adjusted EBITDA to $82.8 million (from $94M), and EPS to $1.89 (from $2.31) due to planned growth investments plus higher healthcare claims and legal costs.
- Management reaffirmed full-year FY2026 guidance of $2.475B–$2.495B revenue and EPS of $6.58–$6.98, noting guidance assumes roughly $7M of key-initiative costs and excludes future share buybacks.
- Company is investing in a tiered sales/service model, the UniFirst Way operating framework, and an ERP/digital transformation expected to drive margin inflection (management expects clearer benefits in 2027), but near-term margin pressure will continue.
- Balance sheet and capital return actions remain supportive: $129.5 million cash/short-term investments, no long-term debt, ~$31.7M of share repurchases in Q1 (~$77M over two quarters), an increased dividend, and four small First Aid acquisitions.
UNF stock opened at $197.11 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.57 billion, a PE ratio of 24.70 and a beta of 0.72. Unifirst has a 12 month low of $147.66 and a 12 month high of $232.14. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $174.66 and its 200 day moving average is $173.06.
Here are the key news stories impacting Unifirst this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Top?line roughly in line / revenue beat: UniFirst reported Q1 revenue of about $621.3M (? +2.7% YoY), coming in at or slightly above consensus estimates, showing steady demand in its rental/linen business. UniFirst Announces Financial Results for the First Quarter of Fiscal 2026
- Positive Sentiment: Revenue outlook reaffirmed: Management reaffirmed FY 2026 revenue guidance (~$2.475B–$2.495B), which limits top?line uncertainty even as other metrics disappointed. UniFirst reaffirms $2.475B–$2.495B revenue outlook for 2026 amid ongoing Cintas proposal review
- Neutral Sentiment: Ongoing Cintas proposal review: The company noted an ongoing review related to Cintas; this remains an uncertain catalyst—could be positive if it leads to a deal, but timing/outcome are unclear. UniFirst reaffirms $2.475B–$2.495B revenue outlook for 2026 amid ongoing Cintas proposal review
- Negative Sentiment: EPS miss and margin pressure: Q1 diluted EPS was $1.89 vs. analyst expectations around $2.05 (or ~2.08), driven by higher cost of sales and operating expenses; operating profit and net income fell materially year?over?year. UniFirst Corporation (UNF) Releases Q1 2026 Earnings: Revenue In Line, EPS Miss on Margin Pressure
- Negative Sentiment: Guidance and profitability concerns: FY EPS guidance of $6.58–$6.98 came in below consensus (~7.03), reinforcing investor concerns about margin headwinds and near?term profitability. UniFirst Announces Financial Results for the First Quarter of Fiscal 2026
- Negative Sentiment: Cash flow & near?term investments: Management and analysts flagged weaker operating cash flow and higher capital spending and investments that are pressuring margins now (growth investments hitting near?term margins). That combination amplified the selloff. UniFirst Earnings Call: Growth Investments Hit Near-Term Margins
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Unifirst by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 27,152 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $4,724,000 after buying an additional 1,974 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Unifirst by 13.4% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 5,069 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $882,000 after acquiring an additional 599 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its holdings in Unifirst by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 8,966 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,560,000 after acquiring an additional 397 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Unifirst by 37.3% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 105,331 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $18,328,000 after purchasing an additional 28,589 shares during the period. Finally, UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC raised its holdings in shares of Unifirst by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 34,914 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $6,075,000 after purchasing an additional 1,326 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.17% of the company’s stock.
UNF has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Unifirst from $152.00 to $145.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Unifirst in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Zacks Research upgraded Unifirst from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 22nd. Finally, UBS Group set a $182.00 target price on Unifirst in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $174.75.
UniFirst Corporation (NYSE: UNF) is a leading provider of customized uniform rental and facility service programs in North America and Europe. The company specializes in the rental, laundering and maintenance of workwear, corporate apparel and protective garments for a broad range of industries, including manufacturing, automotive, hospitality, healthcare and food processing. UniFirst also offers a suite of facility service products such as entrance mats, restroom supplies, wipers, mops and hygienic services designed to help customers maintain clean and safe environments.
In addition to its core uniform rental business, UniFirst has expanded its product portfolio to include safety and first-responder gear, flame-resistant clothing, high-visibility apparel and personal protective equipment (PPE).
