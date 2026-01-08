GE Aerospace $GE Shares Sold by Geneos Wealth Management Inc.

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 34.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,449 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,489 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in GE Aerospace were worth $3,143,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Brighton Jones LLC raised its stake in shares of GE Aerospace by 25.3% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 12,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,003,000 after purchasing an additional 2,421 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in GE Aerospace by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in GE Aerospace by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC now owns 4,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $973,000 after buying an additional 584 shares during the period. Caxton Associates LLP acquired a new position in GE Aerospace in the 1st quarter worth $1,060,000. Finally, MBB Public Markets I LLC purchased a new position in GE Aerospace in the 1st quarter valued at about $309,000. 74.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GE Aerospace Trading Down 1.2%

NYSE:GE opened at $323.71 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $341.45 billion, a PE ratio of 43.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.40. The business’s 50 day moving average is $302.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $286.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. GE Aerospace has a 52 week low of $159.36 and a 52 week high of $332.79.

GE Aerospace Dividend Announcement

GE Aerospace ( NYSE:GE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 21st. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.20. GE Aerospace had a return on equity of 34.01% and a net margin of 18.34%.The business had revenue of $11.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.15 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. GE Aerospace has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.000-6.200 EPS. On average, analysts predict that GE Aerospace will post 5.4 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 29th. GE Aerospace’s dividend payout ratio is 19.23%.

GE Aerospace News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting GE Aerospace this week:

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Russell Stokes sold 8,000 shares of GE Aerospace stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $297.71, for a total value of $2,381,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 150,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,785,706.14. The trade was a 5.05% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wolfe Research lifted their target price on GE Aerospace from $280.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 9th. Susquehanna began coverage on GE Aerospace in a research note on Thursday, December 4th. They set a “positive” rating and a $350.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on GE Aerospace from $275.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 27th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of GE Aerospace in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on shares of GE Aerospace from $310.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 27th. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $309.94.

GE Aerospace Company Profile

GE Aerospace (NYSE: GE) is the aerospace business of General Electric, focused on the design, manufacture and support of aircraft engines, integrated propulsion systems and related aftermarket services. The company serves commercial airlines, airframers, business and general aviation operators, and defense customers, providing propulsion solutions for a broad range of aircraft types from single?aisle airliners to widebody and military platforms.

Its product portfolio includes a family of commercial and military jet engines as well as spare parts, components and systems engineering.

