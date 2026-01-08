GE Aerospace $GE Shares Sold by Geneos Wealth Management Inc.

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 34.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,449 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,489 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in GE Aerospace were worth $3,143,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Brighton Jones LLC raised its stake in shares of GE Aerospace by 25.3% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 12,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,003,000 after purchasing an additional 2,421 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in GE Aerospace by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in GE Aerospace by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC now owns 4,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $973,000 after buying an additional 584 shares during the period. Caxton Associates LLP acquired a new position in GE Aerospace in the 1st quarter worth $1,060,000. Finally, MBB Public Markets I LLC purchased a new position in GE Aerospace in the 1st quarter valued at about $309,000. 74.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
GE Aerospace Trading Down 1.2%
NYSE:GE opened at $323.71 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $341.45 billion, a PE ratio of 43.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.40. The business’s 50 day moving average is $302.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $286.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. GE Aerospace has a 52 week low of $159.36 and a 52 week high of $332.79.
GE Aerospace Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 29th. GE Aerospace’s dividend payout ratio is 19.23%.
GE Aerospace News Summary
Here are the key news stories impacting GE Aerospace this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Breakup/focus story: Analysts and commentators are outlining how GE’s planned breakup and a sharper focus on Aerospace could free up value and improve operational focus for GE Aerospace, a structural positive for the unit’s outlook and multiple. How GE’s Breakup and Aerospace Focus Will Impact General Electric (GE) Investors
- Positive Sentiment: Bullish analyst/columnist tone: A recent Seeking Alpha piece argues shares are “flying high,” highlighting earnings beats and multi-year demand visibility in engines and aftermarket as reasons for continued investor optimism. GE Aerospace: Shares Are Flying High Now
- Positive Sentiment: Options flow shows bullish positioning: Reports that “smart money” is taking large option positions suggest institutional traders are anticipating further upside or volatility-structured bullish bets, which can support the stock. Smart Money Is Betting Big In GE Aerospace Options
- Positive Sentiment: Leadership hire in India: Appointment of Shilpa Gupta as CTO for India strengthens regional tech leadership and execution capability in a key market for services and digital offerings. GE Aerospace names Shilpa Gupta as Chief Technology Officer for India
- Positive Sentiment: Positive CEO narrative: Profiles on the CEO’s turnaround efforts reinforce confidence in management’s ability to restore growth and margins, a constructive backdrop for the aerospace unit. The CEO trying to revive some of what made GE so special
- Neutral Sentiment: Earnings preview: Analysts’ quarterly previews reiterate that the company has momentum into results (guidance and aftermarket strength are key items to watch); upcoming results will likely move the stock. GE Aerospace’s Quarterly Earnings Preview: What You Need to Know
- Neutral Sentiment: Macro/market context via big funds: Coverage noting strong performance at hedge funds (e.g., TCI) is background market color but not a direct GE-specific catalyst unless fund flows or filings change. Chris Hohn’s hedge fund TCI surges 27% in 2025
- Negative Sentiment: Short-term weakness reported: Market write-ups note the stock closed lower in the latest session, reflecting near-term profit-taking after a strong run and helping explain today’s dip. GE Aerospace (GE) Suffers a Larger Drop Than the General Market: Key Insights
- Negative Sentiment: Relative underperformance vs. peers: Coverage flags that GE Aerospace has lagged competitors on certain days despite gains, which can prompt rotational selling by sector-focused funds. GE Aerospace stock underperforms Monday when compared to competitors despite daily gains
Insider Activity
In other news, SVP Russell Stokes sold 8,000 shares of GE Aerospace stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $297.71, for a total value of $2,381,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 150,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,785,706.14. The trade was a 5.05% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wolfe Research lifted their target price on GE Aerospace from $280.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 9th. Susquehanna began coverage on GE Aerospace in a research note on Thursday, December 4th. They set a “positive” rating and a $350.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on GE Aerospace from $275.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 27th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of GE Aerospace in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on shares of GE Aerospace from $310.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 27th. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $309.94.
GE Aerospace Company Profile
GE Aerospace (NYSE: GE) is the aerospace business of General Electric, focused on the design, manufacture and support of aircraft engines, integrated propulsion systems and related aftermarket services. The company serves commercial airlines, airframers, business and general aviation operators, and defense customers, providing propulsion solutions for a broad range of aircraft types from single?aisle airliners to widebody and military platforms.
Its product portfolio includes a family of commercial and military jet engines as well as spare parts, components and systems engineering.
