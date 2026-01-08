Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Has $2.18 Million Stock Position in Prologis, Inc. $PLD

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report) by 30.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,048 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,475 shares during the quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Prologis were worth $2,181,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Clayton Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Prologis in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated bought a new stake in Prologis during the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Barrett & Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Prologis during the 2nd quarter worth about $44,000. Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Prologis in the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. bought a new position in shares of Prologis in the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. Institutional investors own 93.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Prologis alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PLD has been the topic of several analyst reports. Scotiabank upped their target price on Prologis from $127.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 10th. Mizuho boosted their price target on Prologis from $118.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 4th. BMO Capital Markets raised Prologis from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $119.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, October 20th. BTIG Research raised their target price on shares of Prologis from $134.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 31st. Finally, UBS Group set a $138.00 target price on shares of Prologis in a report on Thursday, December 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.24.

Prologis Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE PLD opened at $126.90 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a market capitalization of $117.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 1.40. Prologis, Inc. has a 12 month low of $85.35 and a 12 month high of $131.70. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $126.98 and a 200-day moving average of $117.28.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter. Prologis had a return on equity of 5.55% and a net margin of 36.71%.The business had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.73 EPS for the current year.

Prologis Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 16th were paid a dividend of $1.01 per share. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.2%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 16th. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 117.78%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director James B. Connor sold 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.58, for a total value of $10,126,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Cristina Gabriela Bita sold 621 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.60, for a total transaction of $79,239.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 8,208 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,047,340.80. This represents a 7.03% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 81,121 shares of company stock valued at $10,267,210 in the last ninety days. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Prologis Company Profile

(Free Report)

Prologis, Inc is a real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in logistics and distribution facilities. The company focuses on acquiring, developing, and managing high-quality industrial real estate assets that support supply chain infrastructure for third-party logistics providers, e-commerce businesses, retailers and manufacturers. Its portfolio primarily consists of warehouse and distribution centers designed to optimize goods movement and storage near key transportation hubs.

With a global presence, Prologis serves customers across the Americas, Europe and Asia Pacific.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Prologis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prologis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.