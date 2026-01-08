Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Buys 17,431 Shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF $CIBR

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR – Free Report) by 85.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 37,832 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,431 shares during the quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF were worth $2,876,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CIBR. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF during the first quarter worth $387,000. SCS Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $1,578,000. Aspen Investment Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 14.9% in the 1st quarter. Aspen Investment Management Inc now owns 4,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 586 shares during the period. Integrity Alliance LLC. acquired a new stake in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $504,000. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 14,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $884,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ CIBR opened at $73.45 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $73.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $74.31. The company has a market cap of $11.03 billion, a PE ratio of 30.11 and a beta of 0.93. First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF has a twelve month low of $55.02 and a twelve month high of $78.34.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 12th were issued a dividend of $0.2084 per share. This represents a $0.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 12th. This is a boost from First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.00.

The First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (CIBR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq CTA Cybersecurity index. The fund tracks a liquidity-weighted index that targets companies engaged in the cybersecurity industry. CIBR was launched on Jul 7, 2015 and is managed by First Trust.

