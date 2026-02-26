Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV) Sees Large Volume Increase – Here’s Why

Apartment Investment and Management Company (NYSE:AIV – Get Free Report) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 3,907,732 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 110% from the previous session’s volume of 1,859,700 shares.The stock last traded at $5.5650 and had previously closed at $5.69.

Separately, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Apartment Investment and Management in a report on Monday, December 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.00, a quick ratio of 4.97 and a current ratio of 4.97. The company has a market cap of $832.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a fifty day moving average of $5.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.41.

The company also recently disclosed a special dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 27th will be paid a $1.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 27th.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Apartment Investment and Management by 72.5% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,641 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,951 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Apartment Investment and Management by 2,561.7% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,658 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 4,483 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its holdings in Apartment Investment and Management by 163.7% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,730 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 3,557 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Apartment Investment and Management in the second quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, Federation des caisses Desjardins du Quebec raised its position in Apartment Investment and Management by 25.8% during the 4th quarter. Federation des caisses Desjardins du Quebec now owns 10,418 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 2,137 shares during the last quarter. 83.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Apartment Investment and Management Company (NYSE:AIV), commonly known as Aimco, is a real estate investment trust focused on the ownership and operation of multifamily residential communities in the United States. The company acquires, develops and manages apartment properties that offer a range of living environments—from urban high-rise buildings to garden-style communities. Aimco’s core business includes leasing apartments, providing on-site services and amenities, and overseeing property maintenance to drive occupancy and resident satisfaction.

Founded in 1994 as part of GMAC Residential, Aimco became a publicly traded REIT with headquarters in Denver, Colorado.

