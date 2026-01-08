Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Trims Position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF $VBK

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Free Report) by 51.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,366 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,905 shares during the quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $2,192,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mechanics Bank Trust Department lifted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 22.2% in the 3rd quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department now owns 38,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,348,000 after buying an additional 6,939 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at about $5,436,000. Brookstone Capital Management increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 115.8% during the third quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 9,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,880,000 after acquiring an additional 5,192 shares during the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 62.6% during the second quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 1,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $432,000 after acquiring an additional 602 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clayton Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 119.0% in the third quarter. Clayton Financial Group LLC now owns 15,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,675,000 after acquiring an additional 8,535 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VBK opened at $316.99 on Thursday. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a one year low of $214.77 and a one year high of $317.74. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $302.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $294.92. The company has a market capitalization of $21.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.57 and a beta of 1.17.

About Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies. The Fund attempts to replicate the target Index by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the stocks that make up the Index, holding each stock in approximately the same proportion as its weighting in the Index.

