Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Sells 29,782 Shares of VanEck Digital Transformation ETF $DAPP

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in VanEck Digital Transformation ETF (NASDAQ:DAPP – Free Report) by 23.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 94,614 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,782 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in VanEck Digital Transformation ETF were worth $2,058,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Group One Trading LLC lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck Digital Transformation ETF by 77.6% during the 2nd quarter. Group One Trading LLC now owns 3,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,408 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in VanEck Digital Transformation ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $116,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Digital Transformation ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $128,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its position in shares of VanEck Digital Transformation ETF by 91.3% during the second quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 9,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after acquiring an additional 4,304 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Digital Transformation ETF during the second quarter worth $199,000.

VanEck Digital Transformation ETF Stock Down 1.5%

Shares of NASDAQ:DAPP opened at $18.68 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $344.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 3.50. VanEck Digital Transformation ETF has a 12 month low of $7.80 and a 12 month high of $27.49. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.33.

VanEck Digital Transformation ETF Company Profile

The VanEck Digital Transformation ETF (DAPP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS Global Digital Assets Equity index, a market-cap-weighted index of global innovative companies that are involved in the digitalization of the worlds economy through a diverse range of digital assets. DAPP was launched on Apr 12, 2021 and is managed by VanEck.

