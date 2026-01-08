Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Decreases Position in Robinhood Markets, Inc. $HOOD

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. reduced its stake in Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD – Free Report) by 31.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 12,768 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,769 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Robinhood Markets were worth $1,828,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Hantz Financial Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Robinhood Markets by 120.3% in the 2nd quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its stake in Robinhood Markets by 113.6% in the third quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co acquired a new position in Robinhood Markets in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Robinhood Markets during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Robinhood Markets during the second quarter worth about $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.27% of the company’s stock.

Key Stories Impacting Robinhood Markets

Here are the key news stories impacting Robinhood Markets this week:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently issued reports on HOOD shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on Robinhood Markets from $121.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Robinhood Markets from $146.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 22nd. Compass Point restated a “buy” rating on shares of Robinhood Markets in a research report on Monday, October 27th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Robinhood Markets from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 23rd. Finally, Zacks Research cut shares of Robinhood Markets from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have given a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Robinhood Markets has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $136.80.

Robinhood Markets Price Performance

Robinhood Markets stock opened at $116.97 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $124.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $117.77. Robinhood Markets, Inc. has a 12 month low of $29.66 and a 12 month high of $153.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $105.18 billion, a PE ratio of 48.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 2.44.

Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. Robinhood Markets had a net margin of 52.19% and a return on equity of 21.74%. Robinhood Markets’s revenue was up 100.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.17 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Robinhood Markets, Inc. will post 1.35 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Baiju Bhatt sold 1,330,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.47, for a total transaction of $170,865,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Vladimir Tenev sold 375,000 shares of Robinhood Markets stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.63, for a total value of $45,611,250.00. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last three months, insiders have sold 3,296,763 shares of company stock valued at $414,016,996. 14.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Robinhood Markets Profile

Robinhood Markets, Inc (NASDAQ: HOOD) is a U.S.-based financial services company best known for its mobile-first brokerage platform that aims to “democratize finance for all.” Founded in 2013 by Vladimir Tenev and Baiju Bhatt and headquartered in Menlo Park, California, the company built early traction by offering commission-free trading and a simplified user experience that attracted a large base of retail investors.

Robinhood’s core products and services include a mobile app and web platform for trading U.S.

