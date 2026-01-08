Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Decreases Position in Robinhood Markets, Inc. $HOOD

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. reduced its stake in Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD – Free Report) by 31.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 12,768 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,769 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Robinhood Markets were worth $1,828,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Hantz Financial Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Robinhood Markets by 120.3% in the 2nd quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its stake in Robinhood Markets by 113.6% in the third quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co acquired a new position in Robinhood Markets in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Robinhood Markets during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Robinhood Markets during the second quarter worth about $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.27% of the company’s stock.
Key Stories Impacting Robinhood Markets
Here are the key news stories impacting Robinhood Markets this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Zacks includes HOOD among “momentum” stocks to buy for January, signaling continued analyst interest in the name that can attract short?term flows and momentum traders. 5 Momentum Stocks to Buy for January After a Mixed December
- Positive Sentiment: A separate Zacks piece highlights HOOD as one of a few “crypto?centric” stocks that could benefit from a Bitcoin rebound, reinforcing the view that Robinhood’s crypto trading exposure is a potential upside driver. 3 Crypto-Centric Stocks to Boost Your Portfolio Before Next Bitcoin Rally
- Positive Sentiment: Trading data reported by Proactive shows Robinhood UK customers concentrated buys in AI, crypto and space names in December and lists Robinhood Markets among the most?bought stocks, a sign of continued retail engagement on the platform. AI, crypto and space stocks dominate Robinhood UK buying in December
- Neutral Sentiment: Market recap coverage notes HOOD has recently dipped versus the broader market, providing context that part of the move may be market/flow driven rather than company?specific news. Robinhood Markets, Inc. (HOOD) Stock Dips While Market Gains: Key Facts
- Negative Sentiment: Native American groups have escalated a legal fight involving Robinhood and Kalshi, increasing litigation and regulatory risk which could weigh on investor sentiment and potentially create financial or operational uncertainty. Native American groups escalate legal fight against Robinhood, Kalshi – report
- Negative Sentiment: Significant insider selling was disclosed (CEO Vladimir Tenev sold 375,000 shares; CTO Jeffrey Tsvi Pinner sold 5,864 shares; insider Daniel Gallagher Jr. sold 10,000 shares). Large, concurrent insider sales—especially by the CEO—can amplify downward pressure and signal to some investors a desire to reduce exposure. SEC/filing links: Tenev Form 4 Pinner Form 4 Gallagher Form 4
Robinhood Markets Price Performance
Robinhood Markets stock opened at $116.97 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $124.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $117.77. Robinhood Markets, Inc. has a 12 month low of $29.66 and a 12 month high of $153.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $105.18 billion, a PE ratio of 48.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 2.44.
Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. Robinhood Markets had a net margin of 52.19% and a return on equity of 21.74%. Robinhood Markets’s revenue was up 100.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.17 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Robinhood Markets, Inc. will post 1.35 EPS for the current year.
Insider Activity
In related news, Director Baiju Bhatt sold 1,330,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.47, for a total transaction of $170,865,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Vladimir Tenev sold 375,000 shares of Robinhood Markets stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.63, for a total value of $45,611,250.00. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last three months, insiders have sold 3,296,763 shares of company stock valued at $414,016,996. 14.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Robinhood Markets Profile
Robinhood Markets, Inc (NASDAQ: HOOD) is a U.S.-based financial services company best known for its mobile-first brokerage platform that aims to “democratize finance for all.” Founded in 2013 by Vladimir Tenev and Baiju Bhatt and headquartered in Menlo Park, California, the company built early traction by offering commission-free trading and a simplified user experience that attracted a large base of retail investors.
Robinhood’s core products and services include a mobile app and web platform for trading U.S.
