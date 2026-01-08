Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC Sells 35,830 Shares of IREN Limited $IREN

Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC lessened its stake in IREN Limited (NASDAQ:IREN – Free Report) by 51.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,617 shares of the company’s stock after selling 35,830 shares during the quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC’s holdings in IREN were worth $1,578,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its position in IREN by 14.2% in the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 987,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,014,000 after buying an additional 122,668 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of IREN by 21.8% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 24,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after buying an additional 4,465 shares during the last quarter. Balefire LLC purchased a new position in shares of IREN during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,214,000. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft bought a new position in shares of IREN during the 2nd quarter worth $4,808,000. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in IREN by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 61,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $892,000 after acquiring an additional 3,307 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on IREN. Citizens Jmp started coverage on IREN in a research note on Wednesday, November 19th. They issued a “market outperform” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Research upgraded shares of IREN from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 16th. Arete Research assumed coverage on shares of IREN in a research note on Wednesday, September 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $78.00 price target on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of IREN in a report on Thursday, September 25th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of IREN in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, IREN presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $67.64.

NASDAQ:IREN opened at $43.63 on Thursday. IREN Limited has a twelve month low of $5.13 and a twelve month high of $76.87. The stock has a market cap of $12.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.49 and a beta of 4.25. The company has a quick ratio of 5.52, a current ratio of 5.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $47.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.95.

IREN (NASDAQ:IREN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.48). IREN had a negative return on equity of 3.60% and a net margin of 86.96%.The company had revenue of $240.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $244.60 million. IREN’s revenue was up 28.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that IREN Limited will post 0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

IREN Limited, formerly known as Iris Energy Limited, owns and operates bitcoin mining data centers. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Sydney, Australia.

