Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) Stock Rating Upgraded by Melius Research

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at Melius Research to a “strong sell” rating in a report issued on Monday,Zacks.com reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $113.00 to $106.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $110.00 target price on Uber Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Wall Street Zen raised Uber Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 8th. Finally, Wedbush cut their price objective on Uber Technologies from $84.00 to $78.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-one have given a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Uber Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $107.33.

Shares of Uber Technologies stock opened at $86.19 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $179.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.08 and a beta of 1.20. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $86.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $91.37. Uber Technologies has a 12-month low of $60.63 and a 12-month high of $101.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 4th. The ride-sharing company reported $3.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $2.44. Uber Technologies had a net margin of 33.54% and a return on equity of 68.17%. The firm had revenue of $13.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.20 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Uber Technologies will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Tony West sold 3,125 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.36, for a total transaction of $251,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 175,423 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,096,992.28. This represents a 1.75% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Prashanth Mahendra-Rajah sold 5,500 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.41, for a total value of $519,255.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 20,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,919,355.30. This trade represents a 21.29% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 14,875 shares of company stock valued at $1,348,818 over the last three months. Company insiders own 3.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UBER. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Uber Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,348,319,000. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC boosted its stake in Uber Technologies by 334,075.7% during the second quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC now owns 19,973,682 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $1,863,545,000 after buying an additional 19,967,705 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Uber Technologies by 1,905.3% during the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 4,350,479 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $426,216,000 after buying an additional 4,133,532 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Uber Technologies by 1.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 189,551,519 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $17,685,157,000 after buying an additional 3,025,483 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in Uber Technologies by 4,471.9% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,966,828 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $290,660,000 after acquiring an additional 2,901,936 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.24% of the company’s stock.

Uber Technologies, Inc is a technology company that operates a global platform connecting riders, drivers, couriers, restaurants and shippers. Founded in 2009 by Garrett Camp and Travis Kalanick and headquartered in San Francisco, Uber developed one of the first large-scale ride-hailing marketplaces and has since expanded into a broader set of mobility and logistics services. The company completed its initial public offering in 2019 and continues to position its app-based network as a multi-modal transportation and delivery platform.

Uber’s principal businesses include mobility services (ride-hailing and shared rides), delivery through Uber Eats, and freight logistics via Uber Freight.

