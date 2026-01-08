Relx (NYSE:RELX) Raised to Strong-Buy at Zacks Research

Relx (NYSE:RELX – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Zacks Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report issued on Tuesday,Zacks.com reports.

RELX has been the subject of several other research reports. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded shares of Relx from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 18th. Wall Street Zen lowered Relx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Relx in a research report on Thursday, September 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Relx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 9th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Relx in a report on Tuesday, October 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have assigned a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Get Relx alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on Relx

Relx Trading Up 1.3%

Institutional Trading of Relx

RELX stock opened at $42.20 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55. Relx has a fifty-two week low of $39.31 and a fifty-two week high of $56.33. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.19.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Relx by 4.5% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,072,342 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $205,287,000 after buying an additional 173,976 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Relx by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,446,125 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $164,575,000 after acquiring an additional 252,390 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Relx by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,390,649 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $164,120,000 after purchasing an additional 46,515 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Relx by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,430,755 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $116,093,000 after purchasing an additional 81,195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Relx by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,784,488 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $85,227,000 after purchasing an additional 14,404 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 15.02% of the company’s stock.

Relx Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

RELX plc is a global provider of information, analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers. The company supplies content, data and analytical services that support decision-making across scientific, technical and medical research, legal and regulatory practice, and risk and business analytics. RELX’s offerings are largely delivered via digital platforms and subscription services designed for institutions, corporations and professionals who require specialized, high-value information and workflow solutions.

RELX operates through distinct business lines that include Elsevier, which provides scientific, technical and medical journals, books and online platforms such as research and discovery tools; Legal and Professional services, which deliver legal, regulatory and compliance content and workflow solutions; Risk & Business Analytics, which offers data, analytics and decision tools for insurance, banking, corporate and government risk assessment; and Exhibitions, which organizes industry trade shows and events.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Relx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Relx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.