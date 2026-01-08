Zacks Research Issues Pessimistic Forecast for AM Earnings

Antero Midstream Corporation (NYSE:AM – Free Report) – Analysts at Zacks Research cut their Q2 2026 earnings per share estimates for Antero Midstream in a research note issued on Monday, January 5th. Zacks Research analyst Team now expects that the pipeline company will post earnings per share of $0.24 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.25. Zacks Research has a “Strong-Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Antero Midstream’s current full-year earnings is $0.95 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Antero Midstream’s Q1 2027 earnings at $0.25 EPS and Q2 2027 earnings at $0.26 EPS.

Antero Midstream (NYSE:AM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The pipeline company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.02. Antero Midstream had a return on equity of 22.61% and a net margin of 40.07%.The company had revenue of $294.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $287.30 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.21 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

AM has been the topic of several other research reports. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b+)” rating on shares of Antero Midstream in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Antero Midstream from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 12th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Antero Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Antero Midstream from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has given a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.17.

Antero Midstream Stock Up 0.3%

Shares of Antero Midstream stock opened at $17.21 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $8.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.56 and a beta of 0.80. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.05. Antero Midstream has a 52-week low of $15.07 and a 52-week high of $19.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Antero Midstream by 9.0% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 18,117 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $326,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Antero Midstream by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 180,928 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,256,000 after purchasing an additional 1,371 shares during the period. Amundi grew its holdings in Antero Midstream by 3,121.9% in the 1st quarter. Amundi now owns 125,913 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,263,000 after buying an additional 122,005 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in Antero Midstream by 174.9% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 83,752 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,508,000 after buying an additional 53,281 shares during the period. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Antero Midstream by 15.0% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 162,416 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,923,000 after buying an additional 21,229 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.97% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Antero Midstream

In other news, Director Brooks J. Klimley sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.59, for a total value of $87,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 72,622 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,277,420.98. The trade was a 6.44% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

Antero Midstream Company Profile

Antero Midstream Corporation is a publicly traded midstream service provider that was established in 2014 as a spin-off from Antero Resources. Headquartered in Denver, Colorado, the company owns, operates and develops midstream infrastructure to support the gathering, compression, processing, transportation and storage of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs) and crude oil. Antero Midstream plays a critical role in connecting upstream production in the Appalachian Basin to end-market pipelines and processing facilities.

The company’s core operations include a network of gathering pipelines and compression stations that serve the Marcellus and Utica shale formations across West Virginia, Pennsylvania and Ohio.

