Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) Upgraded at Barclays

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at Barclays to a “strong sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday,Zacks.com reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 18th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 18th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in a research report on Wednesday, October 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $9.00 price objective on Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and five have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $11.73.

Get Pebblebrook Hotel Trust alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on PEB

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Stock Down 1.9%

Shares of NYSE:PEB opened at $11.61 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a PE ratio of -9.75 and a beta of 1.53. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust has a 1 year low of $7.41 and a 1 year high of $14.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $11.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.88.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.01. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust had a negative net margin of 7.45% and a negative return on equity of 4.02%. The firm had revenue of $398.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $396.80 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.59 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.500-1.570 EPS and its Q4 2025 guidance at 0.180-0.260 EPS. Analysts predict that Pebblebrook Hotel Trust will post 1.5 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pebblebrook Hotel Trust

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 7.6% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 802,145 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,025,000 after purchasing an additional 56,815 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 438.2% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 9,252 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 7,533 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 15.3% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 692,901 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,922,000 after buying an additional 91,769 shares during the last quarter. Nebula Research & Development LLC raised its stake in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 97.4% during the 2nd quarter. Nebula Research & Development LLC now owns 195,799 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,956,000 after acquiring an additional 96,608 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 34.8% in the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 35,934 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $364,000 after acquiring an additional 9,275 shares during the last quarter.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) is a real estate investment trust specializing in premium, high-barrier-to-entry hotel properties in gateway markets across the United States. Established in 2009, PEB focuses on lifestyle-oriented lodging assets that cater to business and leisure travelers seeking elevated experiences. The company’s investment strategy emphasizes select-service and full-service hotels with established brands and prime urban or resort locations.

PEB’s portfolio comprises more than 30 properties in major metropolitan areas including New York City, Los Angeles, Chicago, Miami and San Francisco.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pebblebrook Hotel Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.