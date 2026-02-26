Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT) Updates FY 2026 Earnings Guidance

Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2026 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.880-0.970 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 0.290. The company issued revenue guidance of $490.2 million-$495.2 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $485.5 million. Sprout Social also updated its Q1 2026 guidance to 0.150-0.160 EPS.

Sprout Social Trading Up 5.2%

Shares of NASDAQ SPT traded up $0.35 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $7.11. 2,355,380 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,540,957. The stock has a market capitalization of $420.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.78 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $9.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.21. Sprout Social has a 12 month low of $6.43 and a 12 month high of $29.01.

Get Sprout Social alerts:

Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 26th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.04. Sprout Social had a negative return on equity of 18.93% and a negative net margin of 10.59%.The company had revenue of $120.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $118.68 million. Sprout Social has set its FY 2026 guidance at 0.880-0.970 EPS and its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.150-0.160 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Sprout Social will post -0.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently commented on SPT. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on shares of Sprout Social from $25.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 7th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Sprout Social from $17.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 13th. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Sprout Social in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Barclays reduced their price target on Sprout Social from $26.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Sprout Social from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sprout Social currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on SPT

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Ryan Paul Barretto bought 93,984 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.67 per share, with a total value of $1,002,809.28. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 875,256 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,338,981.52. This trade represents a 12.03% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Aaron Edward Frederick Rankin bought 90,661 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $11.14 per share, with a total value of $1,009,963.54. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director directly owned 114,969 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,280,754.66. This trade represents a 372.97% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. Insiders own 10.12% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sprout Social

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPT. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its position in shares of Sprout Social by 391.7% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 35,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,105,000 after buying an additional 28,667 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sprout Social in the 1st quarter worth approximately $365,000. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Sprout Social by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 53,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,168,000 after acquiring an additional 1,265 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Sprout Social by 23.0% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 325,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,163,000 after acquiring an additional 60,947 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC acquired a new stake in Sprout Social in the first quarter valued at approximately $325,000.

Sprout Social Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Sprout Social (NASDAQ: SPT) is a Chicago-based software company specializing in social media management solutions for businesses of all sizes. The company provides a cloud-based platform designed to help organizations improve their social media presence through a suite of tools for content scheduling, community engagement, social listening and analytics. Sprout Social’s platform is built to streamline the workflows of marketing, customer care and public relations teams by providing a centralized hub for managing multiple social channels.

The company’s product offerings include publishing and scheduling capabilities that allow users to plan and automate social content across networks such as Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, LinkedIn and Pinterest.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Sprout Social Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprout Social and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.