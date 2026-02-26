Milton Ault III Buys 2,231 Shares of Universal Security Instruments (NYSE:UUU) Stock

Universal Security Instruments, Inc. (NYSE:UUU – Get Free Report) Director Milton Ault III purchased 2,231 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.70 per share, with a total value of $10,485.70. Following the purchase, the director directly owned 478,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,251,271.80. This represents a 0.47% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Universal Security Instruments Stock Up 5.7%

NYSE:UUU traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $5.00. The stock had a trading volume of 24,761 shares, compared to its average volume of 207,275. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $4.90 and a 200 day moving average of $4.79. The company has a market capitalization of $13.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.93 and a beta of -0.21. Universal Security Instruments, Inc. has a one year low of $1.65 and a one year high of $8.27.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Universal Security Instruments

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in Universal Security Instruments in the third quarter worth about $198,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Universal Security Instruments in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Universal Security Instruments by 22.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 2,850 shares during the last quarter. DRW Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Universal Security Instruments by 24.6% during the 4th quarter. DRW Securities LLC now owns 77,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $402,000 after acquiring an additional 15,404 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heron Bay Capital Management purchased a new stake in Universal Security Instruments during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $186,000.

About Universal Security Instruments

Universal Security Instruments, Inc (NYSE: UUU) is a manufacturer and marketer of home safety and security products based in Holbrook, New York. The company specializes in the design, development and distribution of devices intended to protect lives and property, servicing both residential and commercial end users.

Its product portfolio includes photoelectric and ionization smoke alarms, carbon monoxide detectors, combination smoke/CO units, fire extinguishers and fire escape ladders. Additional offerings extend to weather radios and environmental sensors, all engineered to meet or exceed applicable UL, ANSI and NFPA safety standards.

Universal Security Instruments distributes its products primarily across the United States and Canada through a network of mass merchants, independent electrical distributors, home improvement centers and e-commerce platforms.

