Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Increases Stock Position in PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II $PNI

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II (NYSE:PNI – Free Report) by 189.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 417,718 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 273,530 shares during the quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II were worth $2,903,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II during the 2nd quarter worth $108,000. Beckerman Institutional LLC raised its position in PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II by 47.7% during the second quarter. Beckerman Institutional LLC now owns 57,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,000 after purchasing an additional 18,640 shares in the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC lifted its stake in PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II by 3.9% during the second quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 112,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $755,000 after purchasing an additional 4,268 shares during the last quarter. Catalina Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II during the second quarter worth about $100,000. Finally, Matisse Capital boosted its holdings in shares of PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Matisse Capital now owns 257,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,733,000 after purchasing an additional 7,835 shares in the last quarter.

PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II Price Performance

Shares of NYSE PNI opened at $7.01 on Thursday. PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II has a 1-year low of $6.43 and a 1-year high of $7.47. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $6.92 and its 200 day moving average is $6.81.

PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II Dividend Announcement

PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.0295 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 13th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.1%.

PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II (NYSE: PNI) is a closed-end management investment company that seeks to provide a high level of current income exempt from both federal and New York State income taxes. The fund is managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC (PIMCO), a global fixed income investment firm. PNI invests primarily in investment-grade municipal obligations issued by or on behalf of the state of New York, its municipalities and related public authorities.

The fund’s portfolio is constructed with a focus on New York state general obligation and revenue bonds, including transportation, education, healthcare and utility-backed securities.

