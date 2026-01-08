Fiserv, Inc. $FISV Stock Position Lowered by Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lowered its position in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Free Report) by 63.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 216,255 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 370,035 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $27,882,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FISV. Vise Technologies Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fiserv in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,320,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in Fiserv by 9.7% during the second quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 3,540 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $610,000 after buying an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 11.7% in the second quarter. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. now owns 157,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,068,000 after buying an additional 16,500 shares during the period. Dillon & Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of Fiserv by 9.1% in the second quarter. Dillon & Associates Inc. now owns 88,570 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $15,234,000 after acquiring an additional 7,419 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ipsen Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the second quarter valued at approximately $759,000. 90.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Fiserv alerts:

Fiserv Trading Down 0.0%

Shares of NASDAQ FISV opened at $68.75 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $65.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $114.23. Fiserv, Inc. has a 52 week low of $59.56 and a 52 week high of $238.59. The stock has a market cap of $37.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.63, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Fiserv ( NASDAQ:FISV Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 26th. The business services provider reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $4.32 billion during the quarter. Fiserv had a net margin of 17.05% and a return on equity of 19.47%. On average, research analysts predict that Fiserv, Inc. will post 10.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on FISV shares. Stephens cut shares of Fiserv from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Mizuho lowered their price target on Fiserv from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Fiserv from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $149.00 to $79.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. UBS Group set a $75.00 target price on Fiserv and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, Tigress Financial set a $95.00 target price on Fiserv and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 31st. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twenty-three have issued a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $114.42.

View Our Latest Analysis on FISV

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Fiserv news, insider Adam L. Rosman bought 7,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $63.19 per share, with a total value of $499,201.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 61,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,872,599.15. This represents a 14.80% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lance M. Fritz purchased 10,000 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $65.18 per share, with a total value of $651,800.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 13,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $852,945.48. The trade was a 324.04% increase in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. Over the last three months, insiders acquired 34,900 shares of company stock worth $2,211,971. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Fiserv Company Profile

(Free Report)

Fiserv, Inc, founded in 1984 and headquartered in Brookfield, Wisconsin, is a global provider of financial services technology. The company develops and delivers integrated solutions for payments, processing, risk and compliance, customer and channel management, and business insights and optimization. Serving thousands of clients, Fiserv supports banks, credit unions, securities broker-dealers, leasing and finance companies, and retailers.

Fiserv’s core offerings include account processing systems that automate deposit, lending and transaction processing for financial institutions, as well as digital banking platforms that enable mobile and online banking services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FISV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fiserv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiserv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.