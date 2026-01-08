Regency Centers Corporation $REG Holdings Raised by Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its holdings in shares of Regency Centers Corporation (NASDAQ:REG – Free Report) by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 569,858 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 41,701 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Regency Centers were worth $41,543,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Longboard Asset Management LP acquired a new position in Regency Centers during the 3rd quarter worth $204,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. acquired a new stake in Regency Centers in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Tectonic Advisors LLC raised its position in Regency Centers by 17.2% in the third quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 8,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $634,000 after purchasing an additional 1,278 shares in the last quarter. Financial Consulate Inc. acquired a new stake in Regency Centers in the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC raised its position in Regency Centers by 13.2% in the 3rd quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 3,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares during the last quarter. 96.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Regency Centers alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, Chairman Martin E. Stein, Jr. sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.02, for a total value of $1,050,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman directly owned 272,958 shares in the company, valued at $19,112,519.16. This represents a 5.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Regency Centers Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:REG opened at $69.99 on Thursday. Regency Centers Corporation has a 12-month low of $63.44 and a 12-month high of $78.18. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $69.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.69. The firm has a market cap of $12.80 billion, a PE ratio of 32.25, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 28th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.15. The firm had revenue of $387.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $374.83 million. Regency Centers had a return on equity of 6.14% and a net margin of 27.04%.During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.07 EPS. Regency Centers has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.620-4.640 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Regency Centers Corporation will post 4.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Regency Centers Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.755 per share. This represents a $3.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 15th. This is a positive change from Regency Centers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. Regency Centers’s payout ratio is presently 139.17%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Regency Centers from $81.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 18th. Barclays raised shares of Regency Centers from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $83.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 18th. Argus raised shares of Regency Centers to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Regency Centers from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 13th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Regency Centers in a research report on Monday, December 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Regency Centers has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.00.

Get Our Latest Report on REG

Regency Centers Company Profile

(Free Report)

Regency Centers Corporation is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in the ownership, operation and development of grocery-anchored shopping centers. Focused on everyday needs retail, the company’s portfolio is strategically concentrated in high-growth, densely populated markets across the United States. By aligning its properties with essential retailers, Regency Centers delivers stable income streams and drives sustained value for shareholders.

Founded in 1963 and headquartered in Jacksonville, Florida, Regency Centers began as a single shopping center developer before evolving into one of the largest owners of grocery-center real estate.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding REG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Regency Centers Corporation (NASDAQ:REG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Regency Centers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regency Centers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.