Kimberly-Clark Corporation $KMB Shares Purchased by Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its holdings in Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NASDAQ:KMB – Free Report) by 19.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 376,959 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 60,805 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $46,871,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Kimberly-Clark in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. True Wealth Design LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 177.6% during the 3rd quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Kimberly-Clark by 989.5% during the 2nd quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 207 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Winnow Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Kimberly-Clark in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Darwin Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Kimberly-Clark in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.29% of the company’s stock.

KMB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $162.00 price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a research report on Tuesday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $127.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $144.00 to $125.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 4th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $130.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Kimberly-Clark currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $124.23.

KMB stock opened at $97.56 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $103.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $118.96. Kimberly-Clark Corporation has a 12-month low of $96.26 and a 12-month high of $150.45. The firm has a market cap of $32.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.51, a P/E/G ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.41.

Kimberly-Clark (NASDAQ:KMB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.37. Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 10.89% and a return on equity of 183.11%. The firm had revenue of $4.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.83 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Kimberly-Clark Corporation will post 7.5 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 5th. Investors of record on Friday, December 5th were given a dividend of $1.26 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 5th. This represents a $5.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.2%. Kimberly-Clark’s payout ratio is currently 85.28%.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation is a U.S.-based multinational manufacturer of personal care and consumer tissue products. The company develops, produces and markets a range of consumer brands and professional products, including facial and bathroom tissues, disposable diapers and training pants, feminine care, incontinence products and workplace hygiene solutions. Known for consumer-facing names such as Kleenex, Huggies, Kotex, Cottonelle and Scott, as well as professional offerings under Kimberly-Clark Professional and KleenGuard, the company supplies goods to retail, healthcare and institutional customers.

Founded in 1872 in Neenah, Wisconsin, Kimberly-Clark has expanded from its 19th-century paper-making roots into a global household and workplace products company.

