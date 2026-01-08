Exxon Mobil Corporation $XOM Shares Bought by Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,376,143 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 75,555 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $155,160,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in XOM. Eagle Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 15.3% during the 1st quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 2,836 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $337,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares during the period. Caxton Associates LLP purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $305,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 28.9% in the 1st quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 34,806 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,139,000 after acquiring an additional 7,811 shares during the period. SageView Advisory Group LLC raised its position in Exxon Mobil by 10.3% in the first quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 45,532 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,415,000 after acquiring an additional 4,255 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co increased its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 7.1% in the first quarter. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 675,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $80,278,000 after buying an additional 45,000 shares in the last quarter. 61.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.19, for a total transaction of $351,570.00. Following the sale, the vice president owned 28,584 shares in the company, valued at $3,349,758.96. The trade was a 9.50% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

XOM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Bank of America cut their price target on Exxon Mobil from $119.00 to $118.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 11th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Tuesday, December 9th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $141.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 10th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $129.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 12th. Finally, Scotiabank restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Exxon Mobil currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $129.81.

Shares of XOM opened at $118.47 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $117.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $113.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $499.61 billion, a PE ratio of 17.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.46 and a beta of 0.37. Exxon Mobil Corporation has a 12-month low of $97.80 and a 12-month high of $125.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, June 17th. The oil and gas company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $57.55 billion for the quarter. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 8.99% and a return on equity of 11.22%. As a group, research analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Corporation will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 14th were issued a $1.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 14th. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.5%. This is a boost from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.99. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.88%.

Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE: XOM) is an integrated oil and gas company engaged in the exploration, production, refining, distribution and marketing of petroleum products and the manufacture and sale of petrochemicals. Its operations span the full energy value chain, including upstream exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas; midstream transportation and storage; and downstream refining, product distribution and retail. The company also produces a broad range of chemical products for industrial and consumer applications.

ExxonMobil markets fuels and lubricants under well-known brands such as Exxon, Mobil and Esso, and its Mobil 1 motor oil is a prominent consumer product.

