JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF $SCHE

JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE – Free Report) by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,418,649 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 160,961 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 0.42% of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF worth $47,340,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SCHE. PFS Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 122.2% during the 3rd quarter. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC now owns 891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Kiker Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the third quarter worth $36,000.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Price Performance

SCHE opened at $35.49 on Friday. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $24.11 and a 12-month high of $36.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.43 billion, a PE ratio of 15.58 and a beta of 0.54. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $34.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.41.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Profile

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe. The types of derivatives used by the Fund are options, futures, options on futures and swaps. The Fund may lend its portfolio securities to brokers, dealers and other financial institutions.

