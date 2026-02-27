PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Sells 69,844 Shares of Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. $KNX

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. cut its position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX – Free Report) by 81.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,983 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 69,844 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation were worth $631,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation by 23.3% during the first quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 5,948 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 1,124 shares during the period. Focus Partners Wealth acquired a new stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation in the first quarter valued at approximately $451,000. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 11,201 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $495,000 after acquiring an additional 481 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC bought a new position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $311,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 50,957 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,254,000 after acquiring an additional 5,228 shares during the last quarter. 88.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE KNX opened at $61.84 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $56.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.04 billion, a PE ratio of 150.83, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $36.69 and a fifty-two week high of $62.63.

Knight-Swift Transportation ( NYSE:KNX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 21st. The transportation company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.90 billion. Knight-Swift Transportation had a return on equity of 2.88% and a net margin of 0.88%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.36 EPS. Knight-Swift Transportation has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.280-0.320 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is a boost from Knight-Swift Transportation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 6th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.3%. Knight-Swift Transportation’s payout ratio is currently 175.61%.

In other Knight-Swift Transportation news, Chairman Kevin P. Knight sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.00, for a total transaction of $1,830,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman directly owned 1,305,347 shares in the company, valued at $79,626,167. This represents a 2.25% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael K. Liu sold 1,243 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.87, for a total value of $75,661.41. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 76,852 shares of company stock worth $4,256,770. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

KNX has been the subject of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Knight-Swift Transportation from $63.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 8th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 6th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Knight-Swift Transportation from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Knight-Swift Transportation has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $60.00.

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc (NYSE: KNX) is one of North America’s largest asset-based truckload carriers, offering a wide range of transportation and logistics services. The company was formed in 2017 through the merger of Knight Transportation and Swift Transportation, each with decades of experience in long-haul dry van and refrigerated freight. Since the merger, Knight-Swift has pursued a growth strategy that includes fleet expansions, targeted acquisitions, and investments in technology to enhance service reliability and network efficiency.

The company’s core business activities include full truckload operations for dry van, temperature-controlled and flatbed shipments.

