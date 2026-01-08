Global Retirement Partners LLC Has $899,000 Position in CMS Energy Corporation $CMS

Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in CMS Energy Corporation (NYSE:CMS – Free Report) by 436.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 12,269 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,982 shares during the quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in CMS Energy were worth $899,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. HM Payson & Co. boosted its holdings in CMS Energy by 65.6% in the third quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 356 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont lifted its stake in shares of CMS Energy by 127.7% in the second quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 535 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Tobam grew its holdings in shares of CMS Energy by 35.0% during the second quarter. Tobam now owns 559 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Capital A Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of CMS Energy by 2,870.0% during the second quarter. Capital A Wealth Management LLC now owns 594 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 574 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CMS Energy in the 2nd quarter worth about $53,000. Institutional investors own 93.57% of the company’s stock.

Get CMS Energy alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently commented on CMS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on CMS Energy from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 11th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of CMS Energy from $81.00 to $77.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 17th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of CMS Energy from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of CMS Energy from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised CMS Energy to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 28th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CMS Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.25.

CMS Energy Stock Down 1.1%

CMS opened at $69.60 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $21.18 billion, a PE ratio of 20.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.49. CMS Energy Corporation has a 12 month low of $63.97 and a 12 month high of $76.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. The company has a 50 day moving average of $71.97 and a 200 day moving average of $72.07.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.07. CMS Energy had a return on equity of 12.10% and a net margin of 12.62%.The business had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.83 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.84 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. CMS Energy has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.800-3.870 EPS and its FY 2025 guidance at 3.560-3.600 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that CMS Energy Corporation will post 3.59 EPS for the current year.

CMS Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 7th were paid a $0.5425 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 7th. This represents a $2.17 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.1%. CMS Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.72%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, SVP Brandon J. Hofmeister sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.47, for a total transaction of $289,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 64,259 shares in the company, valued at $4,656,849.73. The trade was a 5.86% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About CMS Energy

(Free Report)

CMS Energy (NYSE: CMS) is an energy company based in Jackson, Michigan, whose principal business is the regulated utility operations of its subsidiary, Consumers Energy. The company is primarily focused on providing electric and natural gas service to customers in Michigan, operating the generation, transmission and distribution infrastructure necessary to deliver energy to residential, commercial and industrial customers. Headquartered in Jackson, CMS Energy conducts its core activities within the state and is regulated by state utility authorities.

Through Consumers Energy and related subsidiaries, CMS Energy develops, owns and operates a portfolio of generation assets and delivers a range of customer-facing services, including electricity and natural gas supply, grid management, energy efficiency programs and demand-response offerings.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CMS Energy Corporation (NYSE:CMS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CMS Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CMS Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.