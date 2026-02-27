JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has $44.82 Million Stock Holdings in Revvity Inc. $RVTY

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Revvity Inc. (NYSE:RVTY – Free Report) by 15.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 511,360 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 67,662 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 0.44% of Revvity worth $44,821,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC bought a new position in Revvity in the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. MUFG Securities EMEA plc acquired a new position in shares of Revvity during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Revvity during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Revvity by 56.8% in the 3rd quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in Revvity in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $71,000. 86.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RVTY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Bank of America downgraded shares of Revvity from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Revvity in a research report on Tuesday, December 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $105.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Revvity from $107.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Revvity from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Revvity from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $113.67.

Positive Sentiment: Zacks Research raised Revvity’s near-term and FY2026 estimates (Q2 2026 to $1.31, Q3 2026 to $1.34 and FY2026 to $5.36), reflecting stronger-than-expected momentum and aligning with company guidance; higher FY2026 estimates support revenue/earnings beat narratives. MarketBeat: Revvity estimates

Zacks Research raised Revvity’s near-term and FY2026 estimates (Q2 2026 to $1.31, Q3 2026 to $1.34 and FY2026 to $5.36), reflecting stronger-than-expected momentum and aligning with company guidance; higher FY2026 estimates support revenue/earnings beat narratives. Positive Sentiment: Investors are also responding to coverage of Revvity’s strong Q4 beat and upbeat 2026 outlook — the company reported quarterly EPS and revenue above consensus and provided FY2026 guidance that analysts view as constructive for near-term growth. How Investors May Respond To Revvity Strong Q4 Beat

Investors are also responding to coverage of Revvity’s strong Q4 beat and upbeat 2026 outlook — the company reported quarterly EPS and revenue above consensus and provided FY2026 guidance that analysts view as constructive for near-term growth. Neutral Sentiment: Third?party comparisons and sector context (e.g., Progyny vs. Revvity) are circulating but are unlikely to materially move the stock absent new company-specific guidance or results. Financial Comparison: Progyny vs. Revvity

Third?party comparisons and sector context (e.g., Progyny vs. Revvity) are circulating but are unlikely to materially move the stock absent new company-specific guidance or results. Negative Sentiment: Zacks trimmed several 2027 estimates (Q1 2026 cut to $1.03, Q2/Q3 2027 cuts and FY2027 reduced to $5.90 from $5.97), which temper longer?term growth expectations and could cap multiple expansion if analysts continue to lower longer-dated forecasts. MarketBeat: Revvity estimates

RVTY stock opened at $98.97 on Friday. Revvity Inc. has a 1-year low of $81.36 and a 1-year high of $120.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The business’s 50 day moving average is $103.27 and its 200-day moving average is $96.32. The firm has a market cap of $11.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.07.

Revvity (NYSE:RVTY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.15. Revvity had a return on equity of 7.92% and a net margin of 8.45%.The business had revenue of $772.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $759.81 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.42 EPS. Revvity’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. Revvity has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.350-5.450 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Revvity Inc. will post 4.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 17th. Revvity’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.46%.

Revvity, Inc is a global provider of technology-enabled solutions for the life sciences, diagnostics and applied markets. The company develops and supplies a range of products and services, including reagents and consumables, laboratory instruments, workflow automation, software analytics and technical support. Its portfolio supports applications in drug discovery, genomics, cell biology research, environmental and food safety testing, industrial quality control and clinical diagnostics.

Tracing its heritage to Perkin-Elmer, founded in 1937, Revvity began trading on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol RVTY in January 2024 following a corporate rebranding.

