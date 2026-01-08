Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Increases Stock Holdings in Comcast Corporation $CMCSA

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its holdings in shares of Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,657,898 shares of the cable giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 85,269 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $52,091,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Foster Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Comcast by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Foster Group Inc. now owns 7,418 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $265,000 after buying an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Argyle Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Comcast by 0.5% in the second quarter. Argyle Capital Management LLC now owns 61,186 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $2,184,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Webster Bank N. A. raised its position in Comcast by 2.9% during the second quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 10,809 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $386,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in Comcast by 2.6% during the second quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 12,275 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $438,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coign Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Coign Capital Advisors LLC now owns 15,919 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $568,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. 84.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Comcast alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on CMCSA shares. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Comcast in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective (down from $39.00) on shares of Comcast in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Comcast from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Comcast in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Finally, Loop Capital lowered their target price on Comcast from $43.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 31st. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twenty have given a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.24.

Comcast Stock Performance

CMCSA opened at $27.90 on Thursday. Comcast Corporation has a 1 year low of $25.75 and a 1 year high of $38.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market cap of $101.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.81. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $27.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.13.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 13th. The cable giant reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $30.34 billion for the quarter. Comcast had a net margin of 18.33% and a return on equity of 18.06%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Comcast Corporation will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Comcast Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 14th will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 14th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.7%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.96%.

More Comcast News

Here are the key news stories impacting Comcast this week:

About Comcast

(Free Report)

Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ: CMCSA) is a diversified global media and technology company headquartered in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. Its principal operations are organized around Comcast Cable, which provides broadband internet, video, voice and wireless services to residential and business customers in the United States under the Xfinity and Comcast Business brands, and NBCUniversal, a media and entertainment group that develops, produces and distributes content across broadcast and cable networks, film, and streaming platforms.

NBCUniversal’s assets include the NBC broadcast network, a portfolio of cable channels, Universal Pictures and other film and television production businesses, and the Peacock streaming service.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMCSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.