Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ) Receives $48.50 Average PT from Brokerages

Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ – Get Free Report) (TSE:CNQ) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twelve ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $48.50.

CNQ has been the topic of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $35.00 target price on shares of Canadian Natural Resources and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 2nd. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a research report on Wednesday, September 24th. Scotiabank reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a research note on Thursday, October 9th. Evercore ISI cut Canadian Natural Resources from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised Canadian Natural Resources to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 16th.

Positive Sentiment: Zacks Research nudged up EPS forecasts across several quarters and lifted FY2026–FY2027 estimates (Q1–Q4 2026 and FY2026/FY2027), reflecting slightly stronger earnings assumptions versus prior models — a mild positive for CNQ’s near?term earnings outlook. Zacks Research note

Zacks Research nudged up EPS forecasts across several quarters and lifted FY2026–FY2027 estimates (Q1–Q4 2026 and FY2026/FY2027), reflecting slightly stronger earnings assumptions versus prior models — a mild positive for CNQ’s near?term earnings outlook. Negative Sentiment: Evercore ISI downgraded CNQ from “outperform” to “in?line,” reducing relative-growth expectations and likely weighing on investor sentiment and demand for the stock. Evercore downgrade summary

Evercore ISI downgraded CNQ from “outperform” to “in?line,” reducing relative-growth expectations and likely weighing on investor sentiment and demand for the stock. Negative Sentiment: A Reuters analysis warned that a full resumption of Venezuelan crude exports (if U.S. sanctions ease) could add roughly 1 million bpd of supply — a development that would benefit U.S. refiners but reduce price and margin tailwinds for Canadian producers like CNQ. That macro supply risk is a headwind for producers’ revenues and sentiment. Venezuelan oil supply article

Canadian Natural Resources Trading Down 3.1%

Shares of CNQ stock opened at $30.60 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.54 and a beta of 0.69. Canadian Natural Resources has a fifty-two week low of $24.65 and a fifty-two week high of $35.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ – Get Free Report) (TSE:CNQ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.08. Canadian Natural Resources had a net margin of 14.90% and a return on equity of 18.93%. The firm had revenue of $6.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.81 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.97 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Canadian Natural Resources will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Canadian Natural Resources Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 12th were paid a dividend of $0.5875 per share. This is a boost from Canadian Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $2.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 12th. Canadian Natural Resources’s payout ratio is currently 74.34%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Canadian Natural Resources

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources in the second quarter worth $162,575,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Canadian Natural Resources by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 90,742,099 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,852,024,000 after purchasing an additional 3,003,542 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 19.8% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 17,146,792 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $548,214,000 after purchasing an additional 2,832,155 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 27,359,777 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $855,414,000 after buying an additional 2,546,233 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 47,939,585 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,505,303,000 after buying an additional 2,051,714 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.03% of the company’s stock.

Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE: CNQ) is a Calgary-based independent oil and natural gas exploration and production company. Established in the early 1970s and publicly listed in Canada and the United States, the company is principally engaged in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of crude oil, natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its asset base spans conventional and unconventional reservoirs and includes oil sands mining and in-situ thermal projects, midstream processing and upgrading capacity, and related field operations.

The company’s operations are concentrated in Western Canada, where it develops heavy crude, bitumen from oil sands and conventional light crude and natural gas resources.

