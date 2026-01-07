CHS Inc. (NASDAQ:CHSCO) Plans $0.49 Quarterly Dividend

CHS Inc. (NASDAQ:CHSCO – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, January 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.4922 per share on Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 17th.

CHS Stock Up 0.5%

NASDAQ CHSCO traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $26.22. The company had a trading volume of 26,208 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,499. CHS has a 52 week low of $25.61 and a 52 week high of $27.35. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.51.

CHS Company Profile

CHS Inc (NASDAQ: CHSCO) is a diversified, global agribusiness owned by farmers and ranchers across the United States. Headquartered in Inver Grove Heights, Minnesota, the cooperative operates through multiple business segments that provide products, services and solutions to agricultural producers, food manufacturers and energy customers. CHS leverages its cooperative structure to deliver value to its member-owners while competing as a global agribusiness enterprise.

The company’s agriculture operations include grain marketing, oilseed processing, crop nutrients, seeds, crop protection products and plant nutrition services.

