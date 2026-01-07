Wells Fargo & Company Issues Positive Forecast for Atmus Filtration Technologies (NYSE:ATMU) Stock Price

Atmus Filtration Technologies (NYSE:ATMU – Get Free Report) had its price target lifted by stock analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $52.00 to $54.00 in a report released on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 2.36% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Atmus Filtration Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $53.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 26th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Atmus Filtration Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Wall Street Zen raised Atmus Filtration Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, December 28th. Finally, Zacks Research raised Atmus Filtration Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have assigned a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.50.

Shares of ATMU stock traded down $1.43 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $52.76. 239,895 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 406,986. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $50.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 2.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.98, a PEG ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.57. Atmus Filtration Technologies has a 52 week low of $30.94 and a 52 week high of $55.13.

Atmus Filtration Technologies (NYSE:ATMU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 7th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.08. Atmus Filtration Technologies had a net margin of 11.57% and a return on equity of 76.84%. The firm had revenue of $447.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $415.02 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.61 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Atmus Filtration Technologies has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.500-2.650 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Atmus Filtration Technologies will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ATMU. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in Atmus Filtration Technologies by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 83,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,033,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Atmus Filtration Technologies by 31.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Atmus Filtration Technologies by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 13,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $626,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in Atmus Filtration Technologies by 14.7% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Atmus Filtration Technologies by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.73% of the company’s stock.

Atmus Filtration Technologies is a global developer and manufacturer of high-performance filter media and filtration solutions. The company designs and produces advanced materials that capture airborne particles across a range of applications, from heating, ventilation and air-conditioning (HVAC) systems to industrial and cleanroom environments. By focusing on proprietary meltblown and nanofiber technologies, Atmus delivers media that balances efficiency, airflow and durability for both original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and aftermarket customers.

The company’s product portfolio encompasses pleated and panel filter media, depth filtration products and specialty laminates used in industries such as commercial buildings, healthcare, transportation and power generation.

