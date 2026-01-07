Xtrackers MSCI Europe Hedged Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DBEU) Sets New 12-Month High – What’s Next?

Xtrackers MSCI Europe Hedged Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DBEUGet Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $48.83 and last traded at $48.7550, with a volume of 64108 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $48.74.

Xtrackers MSCI Europe Hedged Equity ETF Trading Down 0.2%

The firm has a market cap of $677.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.40 and a beta of 0.71. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $47.70 and its 200 day moving average is $46.22.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Xtrackers MSCI Europe Hedged Equity ETF

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. ORG Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Xtrackers MSCI Europe Hedged Equity ETF by 120.6% during the 2nd quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 1,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 854 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its holdings in shares of Xtrackers MSCI Europe Hedged Equity ETF by 11.2% during the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 13,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $619,000 after buying an additional 1,365 shares in the last quarter. Cooksen Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Xtrackers MSCI Europe Hedged Equity ETF by 31.6% in the second quarter. Cooksen Wealth LLC now owns 47,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,106,000 after acquiring an additional 11,466 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC boosted its position in shares of Xtrackers MSCI Europe Hedged Equity ETF by 289.7% in the second quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 98,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,342,000 after acquiring an additional 73,230 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Xtrackers MSCI Europe Hedged Equity ETF by 149.2% in the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 109,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,842,000 after acquiring an additional 65,754 shares in the last quarter.

Xtrackers MSCI Europe Hedged Equity ETF Company Profile

The Xtrackers MSCI Europe Hedged Equity ETF (DBEU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted and currency-hedged index of companies in developed Europe. DBEU was launched on Oct 1, 2013 and is managed by Xtrackers.

Further Reading

