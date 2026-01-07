Resources Connection (NASDAQ:RGP) Issues Earnings Results

Resources Connection (NASDAQ:RGP – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.03, Zacks reports. Resources Connection had a negative net margin of 35.25% and a positive return on equity of 2.11%.

Resources Connection Trading Up 0.9%

Resources Connection stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $5.27. 242,677 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 266,688. Resources Connection has a 1-year low of $4.13 and a 1-year high of $8.90. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.98. The stock has a market cap of $175.80 million, a P/E ratio of -0.92 and a beta of 0.49.

Resources Connection Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 14th were issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 14th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.3%. Resources Connection’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -4.90%.

Insider Activity at Resources Connection

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Resources Connection

In other Resources Connection news, CEO Kate W. Duchene bought 23,015 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.36 per share, with a total value of $100,345.40. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer directly owned 590,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,573,420.24. This represents a 4.06% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Anthony Cherbak sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.50, for a total transaction of $45,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 15,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $67,500. The trade was a 40.00% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure . In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 123,015 shares of company stock valued at $552,445. Corporate insiders own 7.91% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Oxford Asset Management LLP bought a new position in shares of Resources Connection in the second quarter valued at about $168,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its position in Resources Connection by 82.0% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 25,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after acquiring an additional 11,427 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Resources Connection by 61.0% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 64,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,000 after acquiring an additional 24,395 shares during the last quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP acquired a new position in shares of Resources Connection during the second quarter worth approximately $132,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of Resources Connection by 95.0% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 72,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,000 after purchasing an additional 35,427 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.23% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Noble Financial reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Resources Connection in a research note on Monday, October 13th. Northcoast Research assumed coverage on Resources Connection in a research note on Wednesday, September 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price objective for the company. Wall Street Zen upgraded Resources Connection from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 6th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Resources Connection in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.00.

Resources Connection Company Profile

Resources Connection, Inc (NASDAQ: RGP) is a publicly traded professional services firm that specializes in providing independent consulting and project-based teams to help organizations manage critical business challenges. Operating under the RGP brand, the company connects highly skilled consultants with clients seeking support in areas such as finance and accounting, legal and risk management, supply chain optimization, technology implementation, and digital transformation.

RGP’s consultants bring specific industry and functional expertise to engagements, working on a flexible basis that allows clients to scale resources up or down as needed.

