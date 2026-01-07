Sprott Focus Trust (NASDAQ:FUND) Portfolio Manager Sells $156,645.00 in Stock

Sprott Focus Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:FUND – Get Free Report) Portfolio Manager W Whitney George sold 17,700 shares of Sprott Focus Trust stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.85, for a total transaction of $156,645.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the portfolio manager directly owned 306,805 shares in the company, valued at $2,715,224.25. This represents a 5.45% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

W Whitney George also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, January 6th, W Whitney George acquired 1,785 shares of Sprott Focus Trust stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $8.89 per share, for a total transaction of $15,868.65.

On Monday, December 29th, W Whitney George acquired 173,880 shares of Sprott Focus Trust stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $8.60 per share, with a total value of $1,495,368.00.

On Monday, December 29th, W Whitney George bought 96,357 shares of Sprott Focus Trust stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $8.60 per share, with a total value of $828,670.20.

Sprott Focus Trust Trading Down 0.8%

Sprott Focus Trust stock traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $8.83. 14,766 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 29,042. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $8.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.18. Sprott Focus Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.21 and a fifty-two week high of $8.95.

Sprott Focus Trust Increases Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sprott Focus Trust

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 12th were issued a $0.1911 dividend. This is a boost from Sprott Focus Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 12th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FUND. Sprott Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sprott Focus Trust by 0.9% in the third quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 15,219,058 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $126,429,000 after buying an additional 139,731 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Sprott Focus Trust by 16.7% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 579,065 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,291,000 after acquiring an additional 82,892 shares during the period. Shaker Financial Services LLC boosted its position in Sprott Focus Trust by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 474,364 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,942,000 after purchasing an additional 14,663 shares in the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Sprott Focus Trust by 19.9% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 174,865 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,453,000 after purchasing an additional 28,969 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hara Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Sprott Focus Trust by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Hara Capital LLC now owns 69,126 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $517,000 after purchasing an additional 1,430 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.63% of the company’s stock.

About Sprott Focus Trust

Sprott Focus Trust, Inc is a closed?end management investment company trading on the Nasdaq under the ticker FUND. Externally managed by Sprott Asset Management LP, the trust offers investors targeted exposure to publicly traded companies that generate revenue through precious metals royalty and streaming agreements. By focusing on this segment, the trust provides a specialized approach to gaining potential income and capital appreciation tied to gold, silver and other base metal production.

The investment strategy centers on assembling a diversified portfolio of royalty and streaming firms with long?life assets, stable cash flow profiles and strong growth outlooks.

