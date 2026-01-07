Mark Allan Buys 24 Shares of Land Securities Group (LON:LAND) Stock

Land Securities Group Plc (LON:LAND – Get Free Report) insider Mark Allan purchased 24 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 618 per share, for a total transaction of £148.32.

On Thursday, December 4th, Mark Allan acquired 24 shares of Land Securities Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 620 per share, with a total value of £148.80.

On Tuesday, November 4th, Mark Allan bought 25 shares of Land Securities Group stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 617 per share, for a total transaction of £154.25.

LON:LAND traded up GBX 16.43 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching GBX 640.93. 5,358,135 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,681,120. Land Securities Group Plc has a 1-year low of GBX 490.20 and a 1-year high of GBX 652.50. The firm has a market capitalization of £4.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.25, a P/E/G ratio of 12.39 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 612.05 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 594.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.04.

Land Securities Group ( LON:LAND ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 14th. The company reported GBX 25.80 EPS for the quarter. Land Securities Group had a negative return on equity of 4.88% and a negative net margin of 38.71%. Research analysts anticipate that Land Securities Group Plc will post 49.8433829 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Land Securities Group from GBX 760 to GBX 730 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 14th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a GBX 475 target price on shares of Land Securities Group in a research report on Monday, November 17th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 725 target price on shares of Land Securities Group in a research report on Friday, November 7th. Peel Hunt reduced their price target on shares of Land Securities Group from GBX 760 to GBX 750 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 9th. Finally, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Land Securities Group in a research note on Friday, November 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 602.33.

At Landsec, we build and invest in buildings, spaces and partnerships to create sustainable places, connect communities and realise potential. We are one of the largest real estate companies in Europe, with a £12 billion portfolio of retail, leisure, workspace and residential hubs. Landsec is shaping a better future by leading our industry on environmental and social sustainability while delivering value for our shareholders, great experiences for our guests and positive change for our communities.

