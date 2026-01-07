Actuate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACTU) Director Todd Thomson Sells 280,000 Shares

Actuate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACTU – Get Free Report) Director Todd Thomson sold 280,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.80, for a total transaction of $1,624,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 904,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,247,811. The trade was a 23.63% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Actuate Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of ACTU stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $6.63. The company had a trading volume of 36,442 shares, compared to its average volume of 129,207. Actuate Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.47 and a 12-month high of $11.99. The company has a market capitalization of $154.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.62 and a beta of -0.15. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $6.61 and a 200-day moving average of $7.01.

Actuate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACTU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.02.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Actuate Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 20th. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Actuate Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Actuate Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, November 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $20.33.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Actuate Therapeutics

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sfmg LLC grew its position in Actuate Therapeutics by 32.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 14,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 3,550 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Actuate Therapeutics by 61,068.0% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 15,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 15,267 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in shares of Actuate Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of Actuate Therapeutics by 492.6% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 18,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 15,393 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gleason Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Actuate Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $116,000.

About Actuate Therapeutics

Actuate Therapeutics (NASDAQ: ACTU) is a clinical-stage oncology company focused on the discovery and development of targeted therapies designed to address key drivers of tumor growth and survival. Headquartered in South San Francisco, California, the company applies a precision medicine approach to identify novel molecular targets and develop small-molecule agents that have the potential to improve outcomes for patients with difficult-to-treat cancers.

The company’s lead asset, atuveciclib, is a selective, oral CDK9 inhibitor being evaluated in a Phase 1 clinical trial for patients with acute myeloid leukemia and advanced solid tumors.

