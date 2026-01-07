United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL) Given New $138.00 Price Target at TD Cowen

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Free Report) had its price objective raised by equities researchers at TD Cowen from $125.00 to $138.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the transportation company’s stock. TD Cowen’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 17.60% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $140.00 price target on shares of United Airlines in a research report on Friday, October 17th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on United Airlines from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on United Airlines in a research note on Thursday, December 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $145.00 target price on the stock. Loop Capital set a $110.00 price target on United Airlines in a research report on Tuesday, October 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on United Airlines from $149.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.93.

UAL stock traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $117.35. 2,021,874 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,442,154. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $103.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $98.25. United Airlines has a 52-week low of $52.00 and a 52-week high of $119.21. The company has a market capitalization of $37.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.61.

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 15th. The transportation company reported $2.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $15.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.31 billion. United Airlines had a net margin of 5.64% and a return on equity of 26.94%. United Airlines’s revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.33 earnings per share. United Airlines has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 3.000-3.500 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that United Airlines will post 12.96 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO J Scott Kirby sold 120,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.86, for a total transaction of $12,943,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 666,535 shares in the company, valued at approximately $71,892,465.10. This represents a 15.26% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Consulate Inc. bought a new stake in United Airlines in the third quarter worth $29,000. JPL Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of United Airlines in the third quarter worth about $29,000. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Airlines in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Airlines in the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Wiser Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in United Airlines during the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.69% of the company’s stock.

United Airlines Holdings, Inc operates United Airlines, a major U.S. full-service passenger carrier providing scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. The company offers a comprehensive route network that covers domestic markets across the United States as well as extensive international service to Europe, Asia, Latin America, and the Pacific. United operates a mixed fleet of narrow- and wide-body aircraft on point-to-point and hub-and-spoke routes, and supports corporate and leisure travel through offerings such as premium cabins, basic economy, and ancillary services including baggage, seat selection and in-flight amenities.

In addition to passenger operations, United provides cargo services through United Cargo, handling freight, mail and specialized shipments.

