TD Cowen Raises American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) Price Target to $19.00

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL – Get Free Report) had its price target upped by research analysts at TD Cowen from $16.00 to $19.00 in a report issued on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the airline’s stock. TD Cowen’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 17.10% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on AAL. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of American Airlines Group in a research report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of American Airlines Group from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Monday, September 29th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of American Airlines Group from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of American Airlines Group from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on American Airlines Group from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 1st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.73.

NASDAQ AAL traded up $0.56 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $16.23. 58,274,067 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 60,167,727. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.92. American Airlines Group has a 1 year low of $8.50 and a 1 year high of $19.10. The company has a market cap of $10.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.23.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 23rd. The airline reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $13.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.65 billion. American Airlines Group had a negative return on equity of 18.14% and a net margin of 1.11%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.30 EPS. American Airlines Group has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 0.450-0.750 EPS and its FY 2025 guidance at 0.650-0.950 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that American Airlines Group will post 2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Amundi increased its position in shares of American Airlines Group by 75.0% during the first quarter. Amundi now owns 746,856 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $7,879,000 after buying an additional 320,165 shares during the period. Woodline Partners LP bought a new stake in American Airlines Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $8,227,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of American Airlines Group by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 9,558 shares of the airline’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 969 shares during the period. Strathmore Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of American Airlines Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $231,000. Finally, Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Airlines Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $7,452,000. 52.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American Airlines Group Inc is a leading global airline holding company headquartered in Fort Worth, Texas. Formed in December 2013 through the merger of AMR Corporation (parent of American Airlines) and US Airways Group, the company operates one of the world’s largest passenger and cargo networks. Its subsidiaries include American Airlines, which provides mainline service, and American Eagle, a network of regional carriers operating short- and medium-haul routes on behalf of the mainline carrier.

The company offers scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo to more than 350 destinations in over 50 countries.

