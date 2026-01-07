WMG Financial Advisors LLC Has $281,000 Position in NIO Inc. $NIO

WMG Financial Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of NIO Inc. (NYSE:NIO – Free Report) by 92.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 36,941 shares of the company’s stock after selling 438,025 shares during the period. WMG Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in NIO were worth $281,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in NIO. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC acquired a new position in NIO in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $12,315,000. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of NIO by 37.4% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 965,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,311,000 after purchasing an additional 262,637 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its holdings in NIO by 125.2% in the second quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 1,094,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,754,000 after purchasing an additional 608,377 shares during the period. Marex Group plc bought a new position in NIO during the 2nd quarter worth $916,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in NIO by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 256,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $881,000 after purchasing an additional 14,231 shares during the last quarter. 48.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NIO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $7.00 price target on shares of NIO in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Barclays lifted their price objective on NIO from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 28th. Macquarie set a $5.30 target price on shares of NIO in a research report on Tuesday, November 25th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of NIO from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 23rd. Finally, UBS Group downgraded shares of NIO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.73.

Shares of NIO stock opened at $4.77 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $5.64 and its 200 day moving average is $5.64. NIO Inc. has a one year low of $3.02 and a one year high of $8.02. The firm has a market cap of $9.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.29 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

NIO Inc is a pioneer in the premium electric vehicle (EV) segment, dedicated to the design, development and manufacture of smart, high-performance EVs. Established in November 2014 and headquartered in Shanghai, China, the company focuses on integrating cutting-edge electric propulsion, advanced connectivity and autonomous driving technologies into its automotive platforms. NIO’s vision centers on creating a holistic user experience that extends beyond the vehicle itself, encompassing energy services and digital solutions.

The company’s product lineup includes flagship SUVs and sedans such as the ES8, ES6, EC6, ET7 and ET5, each engineered to deliver strong performance, long range and a suite of intelligent driver-assistance features.

