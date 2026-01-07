WMG Financial Advisors LLC Has $281,000 Position in NIO Inc. $NIO

WMG Financial Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of NIO Inc. (NYSE:NIO – Free Report) by 92.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 36,941 shares of the company’s stock after selling 438,025 shares during the period. WMG Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in NIO were worth $281,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in NIO. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC acquired a new position in NIO in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $12,315,000. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of NIO by 37.4% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 965,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,311,000 after purchasing an additional 262,637 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its holdings in NIO by 125.2% in the second quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 1,094,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,754,000 after purchasing an additional 608,377 shares during the period. Marex Group plc bought a new position in NIO during the 2nd quarter worth $916,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in NIO by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 256,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $881,000 after purchasing an additional 14,231 shares during the last quarter. 48.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
NIO News Roundup
Here are the key news stories impacting NIO this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Record deliveries and 2026 bull case highlighted — NIO reported record deliveries and analysts are outlining the bull case for 2026 driven by improving unit economics and higher-margin mix. Nio Just Reported Record Deliveries. What Is the Bull Case for NIO Stock in 2026?
- Positive Sentiment: Production milestone — NIO announced its 1 millionth vehicle produced, a tangible scale milestone that supports revenue growth and brand credibility. Nio Reaches 1 Million Vehicles Produced
- Positive Sentiment: Deeper CATL partnership on batteries and extended battery-swap tie-up — NIO and CATL expanded cooperation to develop longer-life batteries and extended their battery swapping partnership, which can lower ownership costs and protect margin/aftermarket revenue. China’s CATL, Nio deepen partnership to develop EV batteries with longer lifespans NIO extends battery swapping partnership with CATL
- Positive Sentiment: Management signaling margin progress — CEO commentary and Q3 2025 results point to operating leverage and a near-term path to breakeven driven by mix and cost discipline. That narrative supports multiple expansion if execution continues. NIO: A Few Reasons To Believe Breakeven Remains Close Nio stock rises premarket after CEO sets bold sales growth outlook and signals Q4 profit
- Neutral Sentiment: Peer delivery context — Analyst notes (Zacks) show NIO outperformed on December/Q4 deliveries versus some peers, but industry dynamics remain mixed; useful for relative positioning rather than a direct catalyst. The Zacks Analyst Blog NIO, XPeng and Li Auto
- Negative Sentiment: China EV price war risk — Coverage warns that intensifying price competition in China could pressure volumes and margins for NIO in 2026, offsetting some gains from scale and partnerships. As the EV Price War Heats Up in China, Can Nio Stock Survive 2026?
- Negative Sentiment: Technical and sentiment headwinds — Some retail/technical commentary points to an “expectations trap” and a rare bearish chart pattern that could weigh on near-term price action despite operational improvements. Nio stock price forecast as a rare bearish chart pattern emerges
NIO Stock Down 2.0%
Shares of NIO stock opened at $4.77 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $5.64 and its 200 day moving average is $5.64. NIO Inc. has a one year low of $3.02 and a one year high of $8.02. The firm has a market cap of $9.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.29 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.83.
About NIO
NIO Inc is a pioneer in the premium electric vehicle (EV) segment, dedicated to the design, development and manufacture of smart, high-performance EVs. Established in November 2014 and headquartered in Shanghai, China, the company focuses on integrating cutting-edge electric propulsion, advanced connectivity and autonomous driving technologies into its automotive platforms. NIO’s vision centers on creating a holistic user experience that extends beyond the vehicle itself, encompassing energy services and digital solutions.
The company’s product lineup includes flagship SUVs and sedans such as the ES8, ES6, EC6, ET7 and ET5, each engineered to deliver strong performance, long range and a suite of intelligent driver-assistance features.
