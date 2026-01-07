WMG Financial Advisors LLC Has $2.16 Million Stock Holdings in Alerian MLP ETF $AMLP

WMG Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP – Free Report) by 55.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 46,021 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 16,495 shares during the quarter. Alerian MLP ETF comprises 0.7% of WMG Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest position. WMG Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alerian MLP ETF were worth $2,160,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AMLP. Nova Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Mid American Wealth Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Alerian MLP ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Alerian MLP ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in Alerian MLP ETF by 213.9% in the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 653 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares during the period. Finally, Crews Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000.

Get Alerian MLP ETF alerts:

Alerian MLP ETF Trading Down 1.6%

Shares of AMLP opened at $46.72 on Wednesday. Alerian MLP ETF has a 12 month low of $43.75 and a 12 month high of $53.24. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $47.11 and its 200-day moving average is $47.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.46 billion, a PE ratio of 14.17 and a beta of 0.70.

Alerian MLP ETF Profile

ALERIAN MLP ETF seeks investment results that correspond (before fees and expenses) to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, the Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Index is a rules based, modified capitalization weighted, float adjusted index intended to give investors a means of tracking the overall performance of the United States energy infrastructure Master Limited Partnership (MLP) asset class. The Index is comprised of 25 energy infrastructure MLPs. The fund will invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities, which comprise the Index (or depositary receipts based on such securities).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMLP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Alerian MLP ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alerian MLP ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.