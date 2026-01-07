Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) Sets New 12-Month High – Time to Buy?

Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $54.38 and last traded at $54.0130, with a volume of 4618143 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $51.93.

Trending Headlines about Freeport-McMoRan

Here are the key news stories impacting Freeport-McMoRan this week:

Positive Sentiment: Analyst/upside on results — Jefferies updated models after Freeport's provisional 4Q25 disclosure and expects EPS to outperform consensus due to stronger realized copper and gold prices and operational momentum; this bullish outlook supports today's buying.

Technical / momentum signals — FCX recently hit a 52?week high and has seen elevated call?option buying (large block of ~101,726 calls traded), both signs of bullish sentiment and short?term momentum among traders.

Neutral Sentiment: Valuation review — Market commentary is noting that FCX's recent share?price momentum has pushed valuation metrics higher (P/E elevated vs. historical ranges); analysts and investors are re?checking valuation after the run.

Negative Sentiment: Multiple class?action filings and firm solicitations — Numerous law firms have announced class?action suits and are soliciting lead?plaintiff motions relating to alleged securities fraud during Feb 15, 2022–Sep 24, 2025; deadline notices (Jan 12) and repeated media alerts increase headline risk and potential legal costs or settlements.

Allegations about Grasberg safety and disclosure — Some firms (e.g., Kuehn Law) specifically allege the company may have misrepresented safety and regulatory risks at the Grasberg Block Cave mine, which is a more material operational/legal allegation that could drive regulatory scrutiny or reputational damage if pursued.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently weighed in on FCX. Citigroup upgraded Freeport-McMoRan from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 16th. Clarkson Capital raised shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 19th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $68.00 target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a report on Monday. Finally, CICC Research cut their price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $51.60 to $42.30 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have assigned a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.49.

Freeport-McMoRan Stock Up 3.1%

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The stock has a market cap of $80.52 billion, a PE ratio of 39.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.45. The business has a fifty day moving average of $45.12 and a 200-day moving average of $43.68.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 23rd. The natural resource company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $6.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.74 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a return on equity of 7.84% and a net margin of 7.97%.Freeport-McMoRan’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.38 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Freeport-McMoRan Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 15th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.5%. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.13%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CAO Ellie L. Mikes sold 9,572 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.66, for a total value of $456,201.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 38,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,847,349.26. This represents a 19.80% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Stephen T. Higgins sold 28,423 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.99, for a total transaction of $1,364,019.77. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 105,294 shares in the company, valued at $5,053,059.06. This trade represents a 21.26% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Freeport-McMoRan

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. purchased a new position in Freeport-McMoRan in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Salomon & Ludwin LLC grew its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 1,962.9% in the 3rd quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 722 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 687 shares during the last quarter. JPL Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Beacon Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 59.6% during the 2nd quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 876 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.77% of the company’s stock.

About Freeport-McMoRan

Freeport-McMoRan Inc is a U.S.-based natural resources company primarily engaged in the exploration, mining and processing of copper, gold and molybdenum. Its operations encompass large-scale open-pit and underground mining as well as associated concentrator and milling facilities. The company produces copper in the form of concentrates and cathodes, and also recovers gold and molybdenum as co-products; its business model includes exploration, development, mining, beneficiation and the sale of bulk commodities to smelters and industrial customers.

Freeport-McMoRan conducts operations and development activities across multiple geographies, with substantial assets in the Americas and Indonesia.

Featured Stories

