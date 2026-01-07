Whitegate Investment Counselors Inc. Cuts Stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF $MUB

Whitegate Investment Counselors Inc. cut its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 72.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,765 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 7,295 shares during the period. Whitegate Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $294,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Total Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at $33,000. HFM Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at $37,000. Mattson Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Harbor Asset Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $43,000. 90.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MUB opened at $107.42 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $107.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $105.83. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $100.29 and a 52 week high of $107.72.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the investment-grade segment of the United States municipal bond market. The Fund invests in a representative sample of the securities included in the Index that collectively has an investment profile similar to the Index.

