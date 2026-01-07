WP Advisors LLC Invests $1.04 Million in Shopify Inc. $SHOP

WP Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Shopify Inc. (NASDAQ:SHOP – Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 6,988 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,038,000.
Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SHOP. Family Legacy Financial Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Shopify in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Financial Gravity Companies Inc. bought a new position in shares of Shopify in the second quarter worth $27,000. Rothschild Investment LLC raised its position in shares of Shopify by 47.5% in the second quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 233 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Shopify during the third quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Tradewinds Capital Management LLC grew its position in Shopify by 71.4% during the second quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 240 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.27% of the company’s stock.
Shopify Stock Performance
SHOP stock opened at $168.45 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $219.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 124.78, a P/E/G ratio of 4.94 and a beta of 2.83. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $160.56 and its 200 day moving average is $147.00. Shopify Inc. has a 52 week low of $69.84 and a 52 week high of $182.19.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several analysts have weighed in on SHOP shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Shopify from $179.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $185.00 target price (up from $160.00) on shares of Shopify in a research note on Tuesday, November 4th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Shopify from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. TD Securities upgraded shares of Shopify to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 4th. Finally, DZ Bank upgraded shares of Shopify from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. Twenty-three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and twenty-three have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $169.14.
Shopify Company Profile
Shopify is a Canadian commerce technology company that provides a cloud-based platform for businesses to create, manage and scale online and physical retail stores. Its core offering is a software-as-a-service e-commerce platform that enables merchants to build customizable storefronts, manage product catalogs, process orders, and handle inventory. Shopify also supports omnichannel selling through integrated point-of-sale (POS) systems for in-person transactions.
Beyond storefront software, Shopify offers a range of merchant services and tools designed to simplify commerce operations.
