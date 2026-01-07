WP Advisors LLC Invests $1.04 Million in Shopify Inc. $SHOP

WP Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Shopify Inc. (NASDAQ:SHOP – Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 6,988 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,038,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SHOP. Family Legacy Financial Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Shopify in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Financial Gravity Companies Inc. bought a new position in shares of Shopify in the second quarter worth $27,000. Rothschild Investment LLC raised its position in shares of Shopify by 47.5% in the second quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 233 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Shopify during the third quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Tradewinds Capital Management LLC grew its position in Shopify by 71.4% during the second quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 240 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Shopify alerts:

Shopify Stock Performance

SHOP stock opened at $168.45 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $219.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 124.78, a P/E/G ratio of 4.94 and a beta of 2.83. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $160.56 and its 200 day moving average is $147.00. Shopify Inc. has a 52 week low of $69.84 and a 52 week high of $182.19.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Shopify ( NASDAQ:SHOP Get Free Report ) (TSE:SHOP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The software maker reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.03. Shopify had a net margin of 16.65% and a return on equity of 11.72%. The business had revenue of $2.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.75 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that Shopify Inc. will post 1.12 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have weighed in on SHOP shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Shopify from $179.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $185.00 target price (up from $160.00) on shares of Shopify in a research note on Tuesday, November 4th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Shopify from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. TD Securities upgraded shares of Shopify to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 4th. Finally, DZ Bank upgraded shares of Shopify from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. Twenty-three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and twenty-three have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $169.14.

Check Out Our Latest Report on SHOP

Shopify Company Profile

(Free Report)

Shopify is a Canadian commerce technology company that provides a cloud-based platform for businesses to create, manage and scale online and physical retail stores. Its core offering is a software-as-a-service e-commerce platform that enables merchants to build customizable storefronts, manage product catalogs, process orders, and handle inventory. Shopify also supports omnichannel selling through integrated point-of-sale (POS) systems for in-person transactions.

Beyond storefront software, Shopify offers a range of merchant services and tools designed to simplify commerce operations.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHOP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Shopify Inc. (NASDAQ:SHOP – Free Report) (TSE:SHOP).

Receive News & Ratings for Shopify Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shopify and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.