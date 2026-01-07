Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. Has $49.37 Million Stake in Blue Owl Capital Inc. $OWL

Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. increased its stake in Blue Owl Capital Inc. (NYSE:OWL – Free Report) by 85.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,915,985 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,339,495 shares during the quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. owned approximately 0.19% of Blue Owl Capital worth $49,368,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OWL. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Blue Owl Capital in the second quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Blue Owl Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at $51,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its holdings in Blue Owl Capital by 6,504.1% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 3,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 3,187 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Blue Owl Capital by 216.3% in the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 5,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 3,633 shares during the period. Finally, MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its position in Blue Owl Capital by 248.7% during the 2nd quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 4,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 3,338 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 35.85% of the company’s stock.

OWL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays lowered their price target on Blue Owl Capital from $21.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $16.25 target price on shares of Blue Owl Capital in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating on shares of Blue Owl Capital in a research report on Tuesday, October 21st. UBS Group began coverage on Blue Owl Capital in a research report on Thursday, December 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Blue Owl Capital from $23.50 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.30.

In related news, CEO Douglas I. Ostrover bought 139,327 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $15.06 per share, for a total transaction of $2,098,264.62. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 158,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,379,480. This represents a 746.14% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Craig Packer purchased 110,227 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $15.06 per share, for a total transaction of $1,660,018.62. Following the purchase, the insider owned 94,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,415,640. This represents a -679.28% increase in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 395,670 shares of company stock valued at $5,952,393. 27.44% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of OWL stock opened at $16.04 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $15.29 and a 200-day moving average of $17.35. The stock has a market cap of $25.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 267.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.13. Blue Owl Capital Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.25 and a 52-week high of $26.73.

Blue Owl Capital (NYSE:OWL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22. Blue Owl Capital had a net margin of 1.89% and a return on equity of 20.05%. The business had revenue of $687.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $685.95 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Blue Owl Capital Inc. will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 10th were issued a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 10th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.6%. Blue Owl Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1,500.00%.

Blue Owl Capital is a global alternative asset manager that focuses on private credit, direct lending and equity-related strategies for institutional investors. Headquartered in New York, the firm develops and manages a range of private markets products designed to provide capital solutions to middle-market and larger corporate borrowers, as well as liquidity and partnership arrangements with private equity firms and other alternative managers.

Its core activities include direct lending and credit strategies that provide senior, unitranche and other structured loan products to companies across industries.

