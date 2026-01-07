Strategic Blueprint LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF $VIG

Strategic Blueprint LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 42.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 74,841 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 22,266 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $16,150,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VIG. Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. CFO4Life Group LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 3.1% in the second quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 1,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Baron Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Baron Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,985,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lakeshore Financial Planning Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 4.7% in the second quarter. Lakeshore Financial Planning Inc. now owns 1,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Trading Up 1.0%

VIG stock opened at $224.07 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $219.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $214.02. The company has a market capitalization of $102.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.32 and a beta of 0.85. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 52 week low of $169.32 and a 52 week high of $224.59.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

