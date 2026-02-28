Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC) Price Target Raised to $87.00

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC – Free Report) had its price objective raised by Wells Fargo & Company from $76.00 to $87.00 in a research note published on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently commented on HSIC. Barrington Research set a $79.00 target price on shares of Henry Schein and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Henry Schein in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Evercore increased their price objective on Henry Schein from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Henry Schein from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Henry Schein from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.58.

Shares of HSIC stock opened at $82.39 on Wednesday. Henry Schein has a fifty-two week low of $60.56 and a fifty-two week high of $89.29. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $77.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market cap of $9.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.20, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.88.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 24th. The company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.04. Henry Schein had a return on equity of 15.16% and a net margin of 3.02%.The business had revenue of $3.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.19 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. Henry Schein has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.230-5.370 EPS. Analysts predict that Henry Schein will post 4.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Henry Schein news, CEO Stanley M. Bergman sold 10,785 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.20, for a total value of $875,742.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 309,092 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,098,270.40. This trade represents a 3.37% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.08% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in Henry Schein by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 6,833,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $453,509,000 after buying an additional 370,837 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Henry Schein by 4.1% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,731,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,043,000 after acquiring an additional 184,763 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Henry Schein by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,816,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,865,000 after acquiring an additional 220,149 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Henry Schein by 11.3% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,523,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,453,000 after acquiring an additional 256,156 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Southpoint Capital Advisors LP increased its position in Henry Schein by 38.9% in the fourth quarter. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP now owns 2,500,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,950,000 after purchasing an additional 700,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.62% of the company’s stock.

Henry Schein, Inc is a leading global distributor of healthcare products and services, primarily serving office-based dental, medical and animal health practitioners. The company operates through three principal segments—Schein Dental, Schein Medical and Animal Health—each offering a comprehensive portfolio of consumable products, equipment, instruments and related value-added services. With a focus on improving practice efficiency and patient care, Henry Schein provides everything from dental restorative materials and orthodontic appliances to vaccines, pharmaceuticals and diagnostic devices for physicians, as well as pet health products and veterinary equipment for animal health professionals.

In addition to its broad product offering, Henry Schein delivers a suite of technology and service solutions aimed at streamlining workflows and enhancing clinical outcomes.

