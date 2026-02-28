Brand Asset Management Group Inc. Invests $1.03 Million in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Equity ETF $FNDE

Brand Asset Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDE – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 28,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,026,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $321,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 0.6% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 157,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,855,000 after buying an additional 886 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 68.0% in the second quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 19,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $637,000 after acquiring an additional 7,819 shares in the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the second quarter valued at about $1,091,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 167.2% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 53,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,761,000 after acquiring an additional 33,384 shares during the period.

Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Equity ETF Price Performance

Shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Equity ETF stock opened at $40.30 on Friday. Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $26.43 and a 1 year high of $40.92. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $38.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.83. The stock has a market cap of $9.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.04 and a beta of 0.62.

About Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Equity ETF

The Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (FNDE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of emerging market stocks. Its selection and weighting are based on three fundamental factors: sales, cash flow, and dividends\u002Fbuybacks. FNDE was launched on Aug 15, 2013 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

