Brand Asset Management Group Inc. Invests $1.43 Million in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF $STIP

Brand Asset Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP – Free Report) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 13,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,425,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in STIP. Rossmore Private Capital purchased a new stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Chapman Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Avalon Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Rice Partnership LLC bought a new position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $42,000.

iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Stock Performance

STIP opened at $103.32 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $102.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $103.00. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $101.67 and a 52 week high of $103.93.

iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Profile

The iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (STIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with a remaining maturity of less than 5 years. STIP was launched on Dec 1, 2010 and is managed by BlackRock.

