Brand Asset Management Group Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Invesco QQQ $QQQ

Brand Asset Management Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 386.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,946 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 2,340 shares during the period. Brand Asset Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $1,769,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in QQQ. Brighton Jones LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 15.0% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 38,348 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $19,605,000 after purchasing an additional 4,989 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in Invesco QQQ by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,257 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,687,000 after buying an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Jupiter Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco QQQ during the second quarter worth approximately $290,000. Wealth Group Ltd. grew its stake in Invesco QQQ by 283.7% during the second quarter. Wealth Group Ltd. now owns 24,629 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $13,587,000 after buying an additional 18,210 shares during the period. Finally, Ignite Planners LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 2.0% in the second quarter. Ignite Planners LLC now owns 8,149 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,574,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. 44.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of QQQ stock opened at $607.29 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $616.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $606.29. Invesco QQQ has a 52 week low of $402.39 and a 52 week high of $637.01.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 22nd were given a $0.7941 dividend. This represents a $3.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.5%. This is a boost from Invesco QQQ’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 22nd.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

