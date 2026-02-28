Viking Holdings Ltd. $VIK Shares Sold by Crestwood Capital Management L.P.

Crestwood Capital Management L.P. reduced its holdings in Viking Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:VIK – Free Report) by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 341,522 shares of the company’s stock after selling 50,000 shares during the period. Viking makes up 14.8% of Crestwood Capital Management L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. Crestwood Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Viking were worth $21,229,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of VIK. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Viking in the 3rd quarter valued at $989,000. Congress Asset Management Co. acquired a new stake in Viking during the third quarter worth about $65,041,000. Merit Financial Group LLC increased its position in Viking by 42.6% during the third quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 27,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,718,000 after purchasing an additional 8,256 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co purchased a new position in Viking during the third quarter worth about $1,258,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Viking by 74.6% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,467,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,193,000 after purchasing an additional 626,973 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Viking alerts:

Viking Price Performance

VIK stock opened at $77.92 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $73.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $66.25. Viking Holdings Ltd. has a 12-month low of $31.79 and a 12-month high of $81.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.68. The company has a market capitalization of $34.53 billion, a PE ratio of 36.41, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 2.07.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Viking from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $60.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, December 15th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Viking from $69.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 4th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Viking from $62.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Viking from $73.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 8th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Viking from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 2nd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $69.00.

View Our Latest Report on VIK

Viking Company Profile

(Free Report)

Viking Holdings Ltd engages in the passenger shipping and other forms of passenger transport in North America, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through River and Ocean segments. The company also operates as a tour entrepreneur for passengers and related activities in tourism. As of December 31, 2023, it operated a fleet of 92 ships, including 81 river vessels comprising 58 Longships, 10 smaller classes based on the Longship design, 11 other river vessels, and 1 river vessel charter and the Viking Mississippi; 9 ocean ships; and 2 expedition ships.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Viking Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:VIK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Viking Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viking and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.