Brand Asset Management Group Inc. Grows Holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF $SCHH

Brand Asset Management Group Inc. increased its stake in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH – Free Report) by 1,474.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 162,024 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 151,735 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. REIT ETF accounts for about 1.0% of Brand Asset Management Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Brand Asset Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF were worth $3,495,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 32,078,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $691,948,000 after acquiring an additional 1,537,663 shares in the last quarter. Compound Planning Inc. bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF during the third quarter worth about $13,565,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. grew its stake in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 6.2% in the third quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 8,358,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,285,000 after purchasing an additional 491,228 shares in the last quarter. Vise Technologies Inc. bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF in the second quarter valued at about $8,072,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 34.1% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,212,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,149,000 after buying an additional 308,585 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. REIT ETF Stock Up 0.2%

NYSEARCA:SCHH opened at $23.03 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $9.80 billion, a PE ratio of 34.50 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s 50 day moving average is $21.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.43. Schwab U.S. REIT ETF has a 52 week low of $18.25 and a 52 week high of $23.21.

Schwab U.S. REIT ETF Profile

The Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (SCHH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones Equity All REIT Capped index, a market-cap-weighted index of US real estate investment trusts, excluding mortgage REITs and hybrid REITs. SCHH was launched on Jan 13, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

