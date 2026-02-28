Insider Selling: Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR) COO Sells $1,056,566.16 in Stock

Ichor Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:ICHR – Get Free Report) COO Bruce Ragsdale sold 21,276 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.66, for a total transaction of $1,056,566.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 97,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,849,845.26. This represents a 17.89% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

ICHR stock opened at $47.55 on Friday. Ichor Holdings, Ltd. has a one year low of $13.12 and a one year high of $55.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 3.16. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $32.27 and its 200 day moving average is $23.01. The firm has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a PE ratio of -30.88 and a beta of 1.89.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Ichor during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ichor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in Ichor by 64.8% during the fourth quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 590 shares in the last quarter. Danske Bank A S acquired a new position in shares of Ichor during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Ichor by 1,060.9% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,753 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,602 shares during the last quarter. 94.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ICHR. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Ichor from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 10th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Ichor from $36.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 10th. TD Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Ichor in a report on Tuesday, February 10th. Craig Hallum restated a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on shares of Ichor in a research report on Wednesday, January 14th. Finally, B. Riley Financial upgraded shares of Ichor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.57.

Ichor Holdings Ltd. is a global supplier of critical subsystems used in the fabrication of semiconductor devices. The company specializes in the design, engineering and manufacturing of gas delivery systems, vacuum pumps and abatement solutions that manage process gases and by-products in wafer-processing tools. Its modular subsystems are designed to integrate with lithography, etch, deposition and cleaning equipment, helping to ensure precise control of gas flow, pressure and purity throughout the chip-manufacturing cycle.

Founded in the mid-1980s and headquartered in Fremont, California, Ichor has expanded its footprint across Asia, Europe and North America.

