Todd Cleveland Sells 3,119 Shares of IES (NASDAQ:IESC) Stock

IES Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:IESC – Get Free Report) Director Todd Cleveland sold 3,119 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $511.81, for a total value of $1,596,335.39. Following the transaction, the director owned 82,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,233,025.77. This represents a 3.64% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.
NASDAQ IESC opened at $495.35 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.47 and a beta of 1.72. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $448.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $407.98. IES Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $146.51 and a 12 month high of $537.70.
IES (NASDAQ:IESC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 30th. The technology company reported $3.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.94 by ($0.23). IES had a net margin of 9.70% and a return on equity of 35.62%. The company had revenue of $870.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $876.00 million.
IESC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Loop Capital set a $458.00 price objective on shares of IES in a report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Wall Street Zen downgraded IES from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 7th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of IES in a research note on Monday, December 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $458.00.
IES Holdings, Inc (NASDAQ: IESC) is a specialty contractor providing integrated electrical and mechanical construction services, engineering, and systems integration across North America. The company focuses on delivering end-to-end solutions for commercial, industrial and mission-critical facilities, combining design, build, commission and maintenance capabilities to serve a wide range of markets.
Through its subsidiaries, IES offers a comprehensive portfolio of services including electrical distribution and infrastructure, mechanical contracting, process piping, controls and automation, energy management, and ongoing service and maintenance.
