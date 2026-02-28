Todd Cleveland Sells 3,119 Shares of IES (NASDAQ:IESC) Stock

IES Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:IESC – Get Free Report) Director Todd Cleveland sold 3,119 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $511.81, for a total value of $1,596,335.39. Following the transaction, the director owned 82,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,233,025.77. This represents a 3.64% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

IES Price Performance

NASDAQ IESC opened at $495.35 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.47 and a beta of 1.72. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $448.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $407.98. IES Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $146.51 and a 12 month high of $537.70.

Get IES alerts:

IES (NASDAQ:IESC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 30th. The technology company reported $3.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.94 by ($0.23). IES had a net margin of 9.70% and a return on equity of 35.62%. The company had revenue of $870.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $876.00 million.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On IES

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in IES by 1,014.3% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 78 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of IES by 157.9% in the 3rd quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 98 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of IES in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in IES by 366.7% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 98 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management purchased a new stake in IES in the third quarter valued at $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.60% of the company’s stock.

IESC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Loop Capital set a $458.00 price objective on shares of IES in a report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Wall Street Zen downgraded IES from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 7th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of IES in a research note on Monday, December 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $458.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on IES

IES Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

IES Holdings, Inc (NASDAQ: IESC) is a specialty contractor providing integrated electrical and mechanical construction services, engineering, and systems integration across North America. The company focuses on delivering end-to-end solutions for commercial, industrial and mission-critical facilities, combining design, build, commission and maintenance capabilities to serve a wide range of markets.

Through its subsidiaries, IES offers a comprehensive portfolio of services including electrical distribution and infrastructure, mechanical contracting, process piping, controls and automation, energy management, and ongoing service and maintenance.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for IES Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IES and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.